Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, where 29,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 13.5% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF, which lost 15,600,000 of its units, representing a 38.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of TOK, in morning trading today Apple is off about 1.2%, and Microsoft is lower by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: HYG, TOK: Big ETF Outflows

