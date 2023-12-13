Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, which added 12,500,000 units, or a 5.5% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund, which added 825,000 units, for a 35.5% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of QGRW, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.9%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.2%.

VIDEO: HYG, QGRW: Big ETF Inflows

