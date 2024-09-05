Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen stocks are benefiting from cleantech sector momentum as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas. It can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells. In this way, hydrogen — which produces no carbon emissions — can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial processes such as steel manufacturing.

Rising demand for carbon-free energy sources alongside significant new government policies are driving growth in the hydrogen market. Grand View Research projects that the global hydrogen-generation market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.3 percent from 2024 to 2030, reaching US$317.39 billion by the end of the forecast period.

It's worth noting that the downside to hydrogen as a clean energy source is that 99 percent of the hydrogen fuel currently in production is derived from power generated by coal or gas. To combat this problem, some companies are pursuing green hydrogen, which is produced by splitting hydrogen atoms from oxygen using electrolyzers powered by renewable energy.

Below the Investing News Network profiles the biggest hydrogen companies by market cap on US, Canadian and Australian stock exchanges. Data was gathered on August 29, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener.

The hydrogen stocks on this list are focused on a diverse range of sectors in the hydrogen space, including: low-carbon hydrogen gas production, green hydrogen technology and production, hydrogen fuel cell companies, and hydrogen distribution and storage.

US hydrogen stocks

The US hydrogen market is well established, accounting for “more than half the world’s fuel cell vehicles, 25,000 fuel cell material handling vehicles, more than 8,000 small scale fuel systems in 40 states, and more than 550 MW of large-scale fuel cell power installed or planned,” according to the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association.

Looking at the medium to long term, the use of hydrogen as a fuel source is expected to grow on further investments and strong government incentives. US President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law in mid-2022, and it includes policies and incentives for hydrogen, such as a production tax credit aimed at further boosting the US market for clean hydrogen.

In October 2023, the Biden administration stated that US$7 billion in funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will be awarded across seven regional clean hydrogen hubs "to accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen." More recently, in January 2024 the administration announced US$623 million in grants for building hydrogen refueling infrastructure in a corridor spanning from California to Texas.

1. Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Market cap: US$225.73 billion; share price: US$472.73

Leading global industrial gases and engineering company Linde has been producing hydrogen for more than a century and is a pioneer in new hydrogen production technologies. Linde’s operations cover each step of the hydrogen value chain, from production and processing through distribution and storage. The company also uses its gases for industrial and consumer applications.

Globally, the company has more than 500 hydrogen production plants. Through its ITM Linde Electrolysis joint venture, Linde has become one of the world’s leading suppliers of green hydrogen produced using proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer technologies. This also makes it one of the few green hydrogen stocks.

This August, Linde signed a US$2 billion long-term supply agreement to supply clean hydrogen to Dow's (NYSE:DOW) Path2Zero project in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta.

Buy now ,

2. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Market cap: US$61.6 billion; share price: US$277.10

Founded in 1940, Air Products & Chemicals sells industrial gases and chemicals and provides related equipment and expertise to a wide range of industries, including the refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing, and food and beverage segments.

In addition to producing oxygen, nitrogen, argon and helium, the company operates more than 100 hydrogen plants and maintains the world’s largest hydrogen distribution network. Air Products has an extensive hydrogen-dispensing technology patent portfolio and has been involved in more than 250 hydrogen-fueling projects worldwide.

Air Products also has a joint venture project now under construction with ACWA Power (SR:2082) and NEOM Company in Saudi Arabia. Called the NEOM Green Hydrogen Complex, the operation will be powered by 4 gigawatts of renewable power from solar and wind to produce 600 metric tons per day of carbon-free hydrogen, which it says will be delivered in the form of green ammonia.

Once production begins at the complex in 2026, Air Products will be the sole off-taker and plans to deliver the green ammonia to Europe's transport sector.

Buy now ,

3. Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Market cap: US$42.39 billion; share price: US$309.31

Indianapolis-based Cummins designs, manufactures and distributes engines, filtration and power-generation products with a specialization in diesel and alternative fuel engines and generators.

In March 2023, the company announced the launch of a new brand, Accelera, which features “a diverse portfolio of zero-emissions solutions, includ(ing) battery systems, fuel cells, ePowertrain systems and electrolyzers.” The brand encompasses Cummins' established battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell systems, as well as electrolyzers for hydrogen refueling stations. Shortly after, Accelera started electrolyzer production in Minnesota, US. The facility is Cummins' first electrolyzer production site in the country.

The hydrogen fuel cell company showcased its next generation B6.7H hydrogen engine at the April 2024 Intermat Sustainable Construction Solutions and Technology Exhibition in Paris. The following month heralded the launch of its next-gen hydrogen fuel cell technology for commercial vehicles, specifically the FCE300 and FCE150 fuel cell engines.

Buy now ,

Canadian hydrogen stocks

Like its neighbor to the south, Canada is a world leader in hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, especially when it comes to innovation, research and development. In terms of the global hydrogen market, the country reportedly generates C$200 million in hydrogen technology exports according to data from January 2023.

The federal government is heavily invested in the sector both in terms of funding and the implementation of clean energy policies. “Development of an at-scale, clean hydrogen economy is a strategic priority for Canada, needed to diversify our future energy mix, generate economic benefits and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," Natural Resources Canada states.

In British Columbia, the Government of Canada recently invested C$9.4 billion to launch a new Clean Hydrogen Hub that will use electrolyzer technology and hydroelectricity to generate hydrogen that can be sold to industry users. On the global stage, Canada and its trading partner Germany have agreed to each commit C$300 million for a total of C$600 million to launch Atlantic Canada's hydrogen export industry, which will send hydrogen to Germany.

1. Ballard Power Systems (TSX:BLDP)

Market cap: C$730.56 million; share price: C$2.52

Ballard Power Systems is a global leader in hydrogen fuel cell technology and is working to accelerate the adoption of this technology. The company develops and manufactures PEM fuel cell products that create electrical energy from the combination of hydrogen and air. Ballard's products are designed for heavy-duty trucks, buses, trains and marine applications, as well as backup power storage.

Two of Ballard’s 200 kilowatt fuel cell modules are located on the world’s first hydrogen-powered ferry, operated by Norwegian company Norled. The company is also supplying hydrogen fuel cell modules to global carbon-reduction company First Mode; they will be used to power several hybrid hydrogen and battery ultra-class mining haul trucks.

In 2024, Ballard is planning to deliver a minimum of 100 of its FCmove-HD+ modules to NFI Group to be used in the latter's New Flyer next generation Xcelsior CHARGE FC hydrogen fuel cell buses, which will be deployed across the US and Canada. The company also announced in April that it had secured its largest order ever — 1,000 hydrogen fuel cell engines to be supplied to European bus manufacturer Solaris. Ballard launched its 9th generation, high-performance fuel cell engine, the FCmove-XD, at the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in Las Vegas this May.

Buy now ,

2. Westport Fuel Systems (TSX:WPRT)

Market cap: C$136.91 million; share price: C$7.73

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Westport Fuel Systems supplies advanced alternative fuel delivery components and systems to the transportation industry worldwide. This includes its high pressure direct injection (HPDI) fuel system for commercial vehicles, which can run on biogas, natural gas, hydrogen and other alternative fuel products.

The company has operations in partnership with leading global transportation brands across more than 70 countries across Europe, Asia, North America and South America.

One of those partners is Swedish automaker Volvo Group (STO:VOLV-B). The two firms are working together to commercialize Westport’s HPDI fuel system technology for long-haul and off-road applications that will use renewable fuels now and hydrogen in the future.

Westport is also working with a leading global provider locomotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) on a two-year proof of concept project to adapt its hydrogen HPDI fuel system for use with the OEM's engine design. The project is fully funded by the locomotive company.

Buy now ,

3. DynaCERT (TSXV:DYA)

Market cap: C$78.62 million; share price: C$0.17

Carbon emission reduction and fuel-saving technology company dynaCERT's patented HydraGEN technology system supplies engines with pure hydrogen and oxygen gases to generate a cleaner, more efficient burn. DynaCERT serves customers on a global scale, including in Europe, North America and Oceania.

The company's proprietary HydraLytica Telematics allows for the monitoring of fuel consumption and calculating of greenhouse gas emissions savings for tracking possible future carbon credits. The technology is scalable and can be tailored for a number of industry applications, including in trucking, busing, construction, mining and power generation.

In June, dynaCERT made an initial acquisition of 15 percent ownership in electrolysis company Cipher Neutron. The following month, Cipher was granted an advanced contract award notification to design and construct two 250 kilowatt electrolyzer stacks for Simon Fraser University in British Columbia. SFU is developing a Hydrogen Hub, which will serve as a research center for clean hydrogen technologies.

Buy now ,

Australian hydrogen stocks

Australia is another important hotspot for investing in hydrogen. The Australian Government says that "over AU$200 billion is currently in the investment pipeline for hydrogen and derivatives," accounting for 20 percent of announced renewable hydrogen projects worldwide.

The Australian government’s National Hydrogen Strategy, which it updated in 2023, highlights its intention to position the country as a “major player” in the global hydrogen market by 2030. To this end, Australia has partnered with a number of other nations on hydrogen technology.

Australia and Germany are working together on a hydrogen technology development program that will help Australia build out its capacity to export hydrogen to Germany as it seeks to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. Through a partnership with Japan, Australia is developing new hydrogen fuel cell technology and looking to establish the world's first clean liquefied hydrogen export pilot project, and its government has invested more than AU$500 million in the development of regional hydrogen hubs across the country.

Most recently, in May the Australian government announced an AU$22.7 billion package to bolster the country's domestic manufacturing and renewable energy sector, including AU$6.7 billion for renewable hydrogen production starting in mid-year 2028 to the 2039/2040 fiscal year.

1. Gold Hydrogen (ASX:GHY)

Market cap: AU$99.039 million; share price: AU$0.645

Gold Hydrogen is an exploration and development company with a focus on making new hydrogen and helium discoveries in South Australia using recorded government data with modern exploration techniques.

During initial drill work conducted at its Ramsey project in 2023, Gold Hydrogen reconfirmed the historical figures for hydrogen while demonstrating new purity levels of up to 86 percent. Additionally, strong levels of up to 17.5 percent purity helium were found. Well-testing this year further confirmed and improved upon those results.

In August, Gold Hydrogen reported high concentrations of hydrogen and helium at surface. Using new seismic information, the company has identified sites for its first wells, which it intends to drill beginning in 2025.

“To have an initial world first to see Hydrogen and Helium to surface is very exciting for our further ongoing exploration and drilling programs in even better locations,” Gold Hydrogen Managing Director Neil McDonald stated.

Buy now ,

2. Hazer Group (ASX:HZR)

Market cap: AU$79.39 million; share price: AU$0.33

Technology development company Hazer Group is working to commercialize the HAZER Process, a low-emission hydrogen and graphite production process initially developed at the University of Western Australia. It uses iron ore as a process catalyst to convert natural gas and similar feedstocks into hydrogen for use as an industrial chemical and in fuel cells, as well as into high-quality synthetic graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Hazer kicked off the year with the start-up of its commercial demonstration plant; it is now producing hydrogen and graphitic carbon. “This is a landmark achievement for Hazer, as we realise the successful start-up of our CDP and the production of low-cost, low-emissions hydrogen and graphitic carbon utilising our world-first pyrolysis technology," Hazer’s CEO Glenn Corrie said.

In May, the company inked an agreement with Canadian utility FortisBC for the development of a hydrogen production facility in British Columbia which will use Hazer’s proprietary technology. The proposed commercial production facility will have a design capacity of up to 2,500 metric tons per year of clean hydrogen and approximately 9,500 metric tons per year of Hazer graphite.

Hazer soon followed that up by signing a memorandum of understanding with South Korea's POSCO (NYSE:PKX,KRX:005490) in June. Under the proposed agreement, POSCO would integrate Hazer’s hydrogen and graphite production technology into its steel manufacturing process.

Buy now ,

3. Pure Hydrogen (ASX:PH2)

Market cap: AU$54.52 million; share price: AU$0.145

Pure Hydrogen is focused on becoming a leading producer and supplier of hydrogen and hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered vehicles such as buses and waste collection vehicles. The company has several partnerships with companies for its technology. Pure Hydrogen’s hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered Prime Mover truck was displayed at the Brisbane Truck Show last year.

Pure Hydrogen has a 40 percent stake in the Turquoise Group, an Australian clean energy company, as well as exclusive long-term acquisition rights for the company's future hydrogen production. Turquoise Group announced in May 2024 that it had produced the first graphene powder and hydrogen during testing at its commercial demonstration plant in Brisbane, Queensland.

In August, Pure Hydrogen registered Australia's first hydrogen-powered semi-truck, the Hydrogen Fuel Cell 110kW 6x4 Prime Mover.

Buy now ,

FAQS for hydrogen investing

​Which is better: EVs or hydrogen?

According to research from TWI Global, there are pros and cons to both electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen vehicles. In terms of range and charging time, hydrogen beats electric hands down. However, while a hydrogen-powered vehicle doesn’t need much time to refuel compared to an EV, there is still much more EV charging infrastructure currently available compared to hydrogen fueling stations. EVs are also cheaper to purchase than hydrogen vehicles. As far as safety and emissions are concerned, it's a draw between the two.

​Why does Elon Musk not like hydrogen?

Elon Musk’s SpaceX has used hydrogen to fuel its rockets, and Musk has more recently talked about hydrogen playing an important role in industrial applications, such as steelmaking. However, he has balked at the idea of hydrogen fueling vehicles, calling fuel cells “fool cells.” Speaking at a Financial Times conference in May 2022, Musk said, “It’s important to understand that if you want a means of energy storage, hydrogen is a bad choice.”

​Why is Toyota investing in hydrogen?

Toyota (NYSE:TM,TSE:7203) first invested in hydrogen fuel cell technology in 1992 as its executives saw clean energy as the future of transport. However, with EVs dominating the clean car space, the automaker began to shift its focus to compete with its peers. Toyota brought its newest hydrogen-powered vehicle to market in the fall of 2023 — a revamped Crown sedan that also has a hybrid-electric version. For 2024, the auto maker is introducing the first prototype of its Toyota Hilux trucks with a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain.

​Who is the leader in hydrogen energy?

Today, the US leads the world in hydrogen production, followed by Germany and Canada. By 2030, Australia is expected to be the leader in hydrogen energy, followed by the US and Spain.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!



Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.