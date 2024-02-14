News & Insights

Hydro Q4 Adj. EBITDA Declines - Quick Facts

February 14, 2024

(RTTNews) - Hydro reported a fourth quarter loss from continuing operations of 2.8 billion Norwegian Kroner compared to profit of 158 million Norwegian Kroner, previous year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 1.26 Kroner compared to profit of 0.12 Kroner. Adjusted EBITDA was 3.7 billion Norwegian Kroner, down from 7.2 billion Norwegian Kroner, last year. Adjusted profit per share from continuing operations was 0.50 kroner compared to 0.99 kroner.

Fourth quarter total revenue and income increased to 48.07 billion Norwegian Kroner from 45.26 billion Norwegian Kroner, last year.

