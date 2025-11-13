Markets

Hydro One Q3 Earnings Up

November 13, 2025 — 07:43 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO), an electricity transmission and distribution company, on Thursday net income attributable to shareholders increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to shareholders increased to C$421 million from C$371 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.70 versus $0.62 last year.

Revenue increased to C$2.30 billion from C$2.19 billion in the previous year.

Hydro One closed trading, 0.92% higher at CAD 52.64 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

