Hydro One Ltd. Reveals Climb In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$421 million, or C$0.70 per share. This compares with C$371 million, or C$0.62 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.66 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to C$2.29 billion from C$2.19 billion last year.

Hydro One Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$421 Mln. vs. C$371 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.70 vs. C$0.62 last year. -Revenue: C$2.29 Bln vs. C$2.19 Bln last year.

