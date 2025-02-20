Hydro One Ltd. Q4 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$200 million, or C$0.33 per share. This compares with C$181 million, or C$0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to C$2.095 billion from C$1.979 billion last year.

Hydro One Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$200 Mln. vs. C$181 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.33 vs. C$0.30 last year. -Revenue: C$2.095 Bln vs. C$1.979 Bln last year.

The company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.3142 per share on March 31 to shareholders of record as of March 12.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2027, Hydro One has revised up its earnings per share outlook to a range of C$2.15 to C$2.37 from the previous expectation of C$2.05 to C$2.26 per share. This range translates to an annualized growth rate of 6 to 8 percent, for the 2023 to 2027 period, relative to normalized 2022 earnings, compared with the previous expectation for an annualized growth rate of 5 to 7 percent.

