News & Insights

Markets

Hydro One Ltd. Q4 Profit Advances

February 20, 2025 — 08:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Ltd. (H.TO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$200 million, or C$0.33 per share. This compares with C$181 million, or C$0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to C$2.095 billion from C$1.979 billion last year.

Hydro One Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$200 Mln. vs. C$181 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.33 vs. C$0.30 last year. -Revenue: C$2.095 Bln vs. C$1.979 Bln last year.

The company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of C$0.3142 per share on March 31 to shareholders of record as of March 12.

Looking ahead, for the full-year 2027, Hydro One has revised up its earnings per share outlook to a range of C$2.15 to C$2.37 from the previous expectation of C$2.05 to C$2.26 per share. This range translates to an annualized growth rate of 6 to 8 percent, for the 2023 to 2027 period, relative to normalized 2022 earnings, compared with the previous expectation for an annualized growth rate of 5 to 7 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.