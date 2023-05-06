Hydro One (HRNNF) Declares $0.30 Dividend

Hydro One said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.19 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 6, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 7, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hydro One. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HRNNF is 0.26%, an increase of 10.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 18,927K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hydro One is 29.17. The forecasts range from a low of 26.33 to a high of $33.63. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for Hydro One is 8,134MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,193K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRNNF by 7.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,406K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,350K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRNNF by 5.35% over the last quarter.

BBCA - JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF holds 1,035K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HRNNF by 0.60% over the last quarter.

EWC - iShares MSCI Canada ETF holds 694K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 746K shares, representing a decrease of 7.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRNNF by 5.10% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 643K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 641K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HRNNF by 8.57% over the last quarter.

