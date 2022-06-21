Markets

Hydro One CEO Mark Poweska To Step Down; Sheffield Named Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Hydro One Limited (H.TO), a Canadian electricity transmission and distribution firm, said on Tuesday that its President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Poweska will step down to assume a top role at a utility later this year.

Subsequently, William Sheffield, a director since 2018, has been appointed as President and chief executive, on interim basis, as the company begins a thorough CEO selection process.

Sheffield is a former CEO of Sappi Fine Papers, headquartered in the U.K. and South Africa.

