Hydro One Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSX: H.TO ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.55, changing hands as low as $43.30 per share. Hydro One Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of H shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, H's low point in its 52 week range is $37.27 per share, with $48.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.86.

