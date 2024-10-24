Hydreight Expands Telehealth with Asynchronous Services

Hydreight Technologies Inc (TSE:NURS) has released an update.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is expanding its VSDHOne platform to offer asynchronous telehealth treatments for skincare, hair loss, and sexual health, allowing for more flexible healthcare services. This development aims to enhance consumer convenience by removing the need for live consultations and is expected to drive significant revenue growth for the company and its partners.

For further insights into TSE:NURS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.