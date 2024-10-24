Hydreight Expands Telehealth with Asynchronous Services

News & Insights

October 24, 2024

Hydreight Technologies Inc (TSE:NURS) has released an update.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is expanding its VSDHOne platform to offer asynchronous telehealth treatments for skincare, hair loss, and sexual health, allowing for more flexible healthcare services. This development aims to enhance consumer convenience by removing the need for live consultations and is expected to drive significant revenue growth for the company and its partners.

