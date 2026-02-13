Markets

HYBE Q4 Operating Income Declines

February 13, 2026 — 12:58 am EST

(RTTNews) - HYBE (352820.KS) reported a fourth quarter net loss from continuing operation before income tax of 266.3 billion won compared to a loss of 28.7 billion won, last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 267.8 billion won compared to a loss of 28.8 billion won. Operating income was 4.6 billion won compared to 64.6 billion won, prior year.

Fourth quarter sales were 716.4 billion won compared to 726.4 billion won, a decline of 1.4% from a year ago.

HYBE is trading at 3,88,500 won, up 2.10%.

