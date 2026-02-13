HYBE Q4 Operating Income Declines

(RTTNews) - HYBE (352820.KS) reported a fourth quarter net loss from continuing operation before income tax of 266.3 billion won compared to a loss of 28.7 billion won, last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 267.8 billion won compared to a loss of 28.8 billion won. Operating income was 4.6 billion won compared to 64.6 billion won, prior year.

Fourth quarter sales were 716.4 billion won compared to 726.4 billion won, a decline of 1.4% from a year ago.

HYBE is trading at 3,88,500 won, up 2.10%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.