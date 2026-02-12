Hyatt Hotels Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels (H) reported a fourth quarter net loss to company of $20 million compared to a loss of $56 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.21 compared to a loss of $0.58. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $292 million from $255 million. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.33 from $0.42.

Total revenues increased to $1.79 billion from $1.60 billion, prior year. Comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR growth was 4.0% in the fourth quarter.

For 2026, the company expects net income attributable to Hyatt Hotels in a range of $235 - $320 million.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Hyatt shares are down 0.91 percent to $167.00.

