Hyatt Hotels Posts Narrower Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels (H) reported a fourth quarter net loss to company of $20 million compared to a loss of $56 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.21 compared to a loss of $0.58. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $292 million from $255 million. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.33 from $0.42.

Total revenues increased to $1.79 billion from $1.60 billion, prior year. Comparable system-wide hotels RevPAR growth was 4.0% in the fourth quarter.

For 2026, the company expects net income attributable to Hyatt Hotels in a range of $235 - $320 million.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Hyatt shares are down 0.91 percent to $167.00.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.