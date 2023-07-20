Hyatt (H) Partners Sabre to Enhance Central Reservation System

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H has entered into a technology agreement with Sabre Corporation. Per the agreement, Sabre’s SynXis Central Reservation System will become the main Central Reservation System for all Hyatt hotels from 2024.



This technological integration will upgrade Hyatt’s reservation capabilities, organize its operations and offer a seamless and efficient experience to guests, comprising a faster search and booking process. The improved system integration will cater to the aforementioned factors through flexible calendar search, enhanced rooms and rate views along with an efficient booking process.



The agreement was undertaken following the announcement of Hyatt PrO, which emphasizes on optimizing the company’s revenue management system.



Hyatt is optimistic about the new agreement with Sabre as it aligns with the its objective to simplify hotel systems while creating property-level flexibility. This collaboration determines Hyatt’s dedication to empower the hospitality industry and elevate its guest experience.

Service Enhancement Initiatives

Hyatt is continuously devising newer ways to enhance the guest experience and raise occupancy. Successful innovation has been Hyatt’s trademark and its commitment to impactful architectural design of hotels in both large-scale conventions and smaller leisure markets is commendable. The company also has a creative approach to food and beverage at its hotels worldwide and has created profitable and popular venues that build and enhance demand for its properties.



Furthermore, the company’s World of Hyatt loyalty program offers access to millions of urban renters, thereby facilitating them with global points through the medium of rents. With the best-in-class loyalty program and digital platform, the company’s portfolio of brands is resonating well.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of Hyatt have gained 50.4% in the past year, compared with the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 19.6% growth.

