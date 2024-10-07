Hyatt Expands Select Service Pipeline by 25% in Three Years

Hyatt Hotels Corporation H continues to make remarkable strides in its select service segment, with 25% pipeline growth in the Americas over the past three years. As of June 30, 2024, this segment now represents more than half of Hyatt's total pipeline in the region, driven by its strategic focus on expanding lifestyle, luxury and all-inclusive properties.



Select service brands have been essential in promoting Hyatt’s World of Hyatt loyalty program, which has shown robust growth compared with its competitors. This surge in pipeline reflects Hyatt’s commitment to enhancing profitability through operational innovation.



Hyatt’s key select service brands are undergoing transformations to attract new market opportunities. The Caption by Hyatt brand has been reimagined with owner-driven feedback, offering a more cost-efficient and flexible design model. This new approach emphasizes market adaptability, reduced construction costs and an efficient food and beverage concept. These changes allow the brand to maintain its signature vibrant, neighborhood feel while appealing to a wider range of markets and driving expansion in the United States and abroad.



The rapid expansion of the Hyatt Studios brand is another major growth driver. In just 18 months, Hyatt Studios has secured more than 4,000 pipeline rooms and 250 deals in various stages of negotiation.



With its strategic focus on innovation, market adaptability and strong pipeline growth, Hyatt is well-positioned for long-term success in the highly competitive hospitality industry.

Shares of Hyatt have gained 17.9% so far this year, in line with the industry’s growth. The company has been benefiting from a gradual increase in demand, new hotel openings and acquisition initiatives.

Also, organic and inorganic growth initiatives, loyalty programs and asset-light business model bode well. Hyatt anticipates system-wide 2024 RevPAR to increase in the range of 3% and 4% year over year. Much optimism prevails on account of group bookings and confidence in the ongoing recovery of business transient demand, as well as the steady levels of leisure transient demand.



