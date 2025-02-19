Hyatt & Birkla To Debut Hyatt Centric In Cincinnati

(RTTNews) - Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) and Birkla Investment Group announced on Wednesday plans to open Hyatt Centric Cincinnati in 2026, marking the brand's debut in Ohio. The 170-room hotel, owned by Birkla and managed by Commonwealth Hotels, will offer convenient access to downtown Cincinnati.

Hyatt Centric Cincinnati's guestrooms will feature a modern, timeless design inspired by the city, incorporating unique decor and textures crafted in collaboration with local artists. Vibrant accents will add a playful touch, creating a sense of adventure. The hotel will reflect the spirit of Cincinnati, fostering a deeper connection between guests and the destination.

Hyatt Centric Cincinnati will serve as a launchpad for travelers to explore the city's culture, cuisine, and attractions. Ideally located in the @580 building, the hotel offers modern amenities for comfort and convenience, just steps from key hotspots. Whether guests are art lovers, foodies, or sports enthusiasts, they'll have effortless access to Cincinnati's vibrant local scene.

Hyatt's Dan Hansen and Birkla Investment Group's Tony Birkla shared excitement for Hyatt Centric Cincinnati's debut. Hansen emphasized the city's rich culture and the hotel's role in immersing guests in the local experience. Birkla highlighted the transformation of the AT580 building into a mixed-use hub with hotel rooms and upscale dining, blending history with modern luxury in downtown Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval praised Hyatt's investment as a sign of the city's growing urban momentum. He highlighted the Hyatt Centric brand's alignment with Cincinnati's energy and vibrancy, expressing excitement about its addition to the city's hotel offerings and welcoming Hyatt to downtown.

