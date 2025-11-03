HWKN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $139.64, changing hands as low as $130.90 per share. Hawkins Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWKN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWKN's low point in its 52 week range is $98.30 per share, with $186.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.46.

