HWKN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Hawkins Inc (Symbol: HWKN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.93, changing hands as high as $146.26 per share. Hawkins Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWKN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWKN's low point in its 52 week range is $98.30 per share, with $186.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.28.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.