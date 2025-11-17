HWC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.19, changing hands as low as $56.06 per share. Hancock Whitney Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HWC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HWC's low point in its 52 week range is $43.895 per share, with $64.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.22.

