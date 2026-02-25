Hut 8 Posts Loss In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hut 8 Corp. (HUT, HUT.TO) reported a fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations of $301.8 million compared to profit of $149.7 million, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $347.9 million compared to profit of $310.6 million. Total revenue increased to $88.49 million from $31.69 million.

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $248.0 million, compared to net income of $331.4 million in the prior year period. Net loss for the period included $220.0 million of primarily unrealized losses on digital assets, compared to $509.3 million of primarily unrealized gains on digital assets in the prior year period. Revenue was $235.1 million, compared to $162.4 million in the prior year period.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Hut 8 shares are down 3.75 percent to $56.97.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.