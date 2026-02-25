Markets
Hut 8 Posts Loss In Q4

February 25, 2026 — 07:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hut 8 Corp. (HUT, HUT.TO) reported a fourth quarter net loss from continuing operations of $301.8 million compared to profit of $149.7 million, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $347.9 million compared to profit of $310.6 million. Total revenue increased to $88.49 million from $31.69 million.

Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $248.0 million, compared to net income of $331.4 million in the prior year period. Net loss for the period included $220.0 million of primarily unrealized losses on digital assets, compared to $509.3 million of primarily unrealized gains on digital assets in the prior year period. Revenue was $235.1 million, compared to $162.4 million in the prior year period.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Hut 8 shares are down 3.75 percent to $56.97.

