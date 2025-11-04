Hut 8 Corp. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $50.109 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $0.647 million, or $0.01 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 90.9% to $83.510 million from $43.735 million last year.

Hut 8 Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.109 Mln. vs. $0.647 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.01 last year. -Revenue: $83.510 Mln vs. $43.735 Mln last year.

