Husqvarna Group Divests Orangeburg Operations To Flex

February 04, 2025 — 10:28 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Husqvarna Group announced a strategic partnership with Flex Ltd., an advanced global manufacturer, that includes the immediate divestment of its manufacturing operations in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Under a long-term supply agreement, Flex will produce Husqvarna Group's wheeled products and assemble handheld products for the North American market in the Orangeburg factory.

The partnership aims to boost profitability, improve capital efficiency, enhance production flexibility, and strengthen Husqvarna Group's competitiveness in North America. Flex will take over the manufacturing responsibilities, and current employees at the Orangeburg facility will be offered positions with Flex.

The collaboration is expected to yield cost savings of approximately SEK 350 million over five years. Husqvarna Group will incur one-time costs of around SEK 250 million in fourth quarter 2024, with an additional limited one-time cost in first-quarter of 2025.

