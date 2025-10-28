Huron Consulting Group Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $30.42 million, or $1.71 per share. This compares with $27.15 million, or $1.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Huron Consulting Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $37.37 million or $2.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $441.28 million from $378.09 million last year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $30.42 Mln. vs. $27.15 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.71 vs. $1.47 last year. -Revenue: $441.28 Mln vs. $378.09 Mln last year.

