Hurco Companies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Net Loss of $4.1 Million

Hurco Companies, Inc. reported a net loss of $4.1 million for Q2 2025, showing a decline in sales across regions.

Hurco Companies, Inc. reported a net loss of $4,063,000, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting a slight increase in losses compared to a net loss of $3,922,000 for the same period in fiscal 2024. Sales and service fees decreased by 10% to $40,867,000 for the second quarter, attributed mainly to reduced shipments and sales of machinery in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company's gross profit margin improved slightly to 19% but total sales for the first half of fiscal year 2025 were down 3% year-over-year. CEO Greg Volovic emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing cash flow and cutting costs while continuing to invest in product development to adapt to market changes. Additionally, Hurco's working capital declined slightly, though cash reserves increased, indicating ongoing efforts to stabilize its financial foundation amidstglobal marketuncertainties.

Potential Positives

Hurco Companies, Inc. has increased its cash and cash equivalents to $43,807,000 as of April 30, 2025, up from $33,330,000 at the end of October 2024, indicating improved liquidity.

Despite a decrease in sales, the gross profit margin increased to 19% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to 18% for the same period in the previous year, reflecting better cost management and operational efficiency.

The press release highlights a significant increase in Asian Pacific orders, which rose by 74% year-over-year during the second quarter, indicating strong demand and potential growth opportunities in that region.

Potential Negatives

Hurco Companies, Inc. reported a significant net loss of $4,063,000 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which is an increase from the loss of $3,922,000 in the same quarter the previous year.

Sales and service fees decreased by 10% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year, indicating a downward trend in revenue.

Orders for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 11% compared to the previous year, reflecting reduced customer demand and negatively impacting future earnings potential.

What were Hurco's financial results for Q2 fiscal 2025?

Hurco reported a net loss of $4,063,000 or $0.62 per diluted share for Q2 fiscal 2025.

How did Hurco's sales change compared to last year?

Sales for Q2 fiscal 2025 decreased by 10% to $40,867,000 compared to Q2 fiscal 2024.

What tax valuation allowance did Hurco record in Q2?

Hurco recorded a non-cash tax valuation allowance of $1,270,000 in Q2 fiscal 2025.

How did orders trend in the Asian Pacific region?

Orders from the Asia Pacific region increased by 74% in Q2 fiscal 2025 compared to the prior year.

What actions is Hurco taking to improve financial performance?

Hurco is focusing on strengthening cash flow, reducing costs, and investing in product development.

Members of Congress have traded $HURC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ sold up to $15,000 on 02/06.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HURC insiders have traded $HURC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. POLAR has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,998 shares for an estimated $482,338.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $HURC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurco Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURC) today reported results for the second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025. Hurco recorded a net loss of $4,063,000, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which included a non-cash tax valuation allowance of $1,270,000 recorded in provision for income taxes. This net loss of $4,063,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to a net loss of $3,922,000, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024. For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, Hurco reported a net loss of $8,383,000, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5,570,000, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024. The net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2025 included $3,655,000 non-cash tax valuation allowance recorded in provision for income taxes.





Sales and service fees for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $40,867,000, a decrease of $4,305,000, or 10%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included a favorable currency impact of $211,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Sales and service fees for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 were $87,281,000, a decrease of $2,950,000, or 3%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $223,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes.





Greg Volovic, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are all navigating a period of significant uncertainty across global markets. The challenges we face in forecasting international and domestic sales are shared by many in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. We remain committed to executing our long-term strategy and reinforcing our financial foundation. We’ve taken deliberate steps to strengthen cash flow and reduce costs, enabling us to support our balance sheet and focus on a return to profitability. Regardless of the market situation, Hurco is fully committed to investing in our product development initiatives to ensure that we continue to offer world-class products and capabilities that align with evolving market demands and position us to respond quickly as momentum returns."





The following table sets forth net sales and service fees by geographic region for the second fiscal quarter and six months ended April 30, 2025, and 2024 (dollars in thousands):



























































Three Months Ended













Fiscal Year Ended

















April 30,













April 30,





















2025













2024









$ Change









% Change

















2025













2024









$ Change









% Change











Americas





$15,361





$16,947





($1,586





)





(9





)%









$33,469





$33,597





($128





)





0





%









Europe









21,608









22,720









(1,112





)





(5





)%













43,222









45,470









(2,248





)





(5





)%









Asia Pacific









3,898









5,505









(1,607





)





(29





)%













10,590









11,164









(574





)





(5





)%









Total





$40,867





$45,172





($4,305





)





(10





)%









$87,281





$90,231





($2,950





)





(3





)%

















Sales in the Americas for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 9% and less than 1%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to decreased shipments of Hurco and Takumi machines and reduced sales of other original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) machines by our wholly-owned domestic distributors. The decrease in machine sales was mostly attributable to decreased shipments of Hurco VMX and Takumi bridge mill and horizontal machines.





European sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 5%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, and included a favorable currency impact of 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. European sales for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 5%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, and included an unfavorable currency impact of less than 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year decreases in European sales in both periods were primarily attributable to a decreased volume of shipments of Hurco and Takumi machines in Germany, France, and Italy, as well as a decreased volume of shipments of electro-mechanical components and accessories manufactured by our wholly-owned subsidiary, LCM Precision Technology S.r.l. (“LCM”), partially offset by increased shipments of higher performance Hurco machines in the United Kingdom.





Asian Pacific sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 29%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Asian Pacific sales for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 5%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 2%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year decreases in Asian Pacific sales in both periods were primarily due to decreased sales of higher-performance and 5-axis Hurco and Takumi machines in India, partially offset by increased shipment volume of Hurco VM and Takumi bridge mill and horizontal machines in China and Southeast Asia.





Orders for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $43,700,000, a decrease of $492,000, or 1%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, and included an immaterial favorable currency impact of $72,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. Orders for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 were $83,785,000, a decrease of $10,625,000, or 11%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $302,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars.





The following table sets forth new orders booked by geographic region for the second fiscal quarter and six months ended April 30, 2025, and 2024 (dollars in thousands):



























































Three Months Ended













Fiscal Year Ended

















April 30,













April 30,





















2025













2024









$ Change









% Change

















2025













2024









$ Change









% Change











Americas





$16,945





$17,069





($124





)





(1





)%









$31,588





$37,865





($6,277





)





(17





)%









Europe









21,086









23,873









(2,787





)





(12





)%













40,456









47,408









(6,952





)





(15





)%









Asia Pacific









5,669









3,250









2,419









74





%













11,741









9,137









2,604









28





%









Total





$43,700





$44,192





($492





)





(1





)%









$83,785





$94,410





($10,625





)





(11





)%

















Orders in the Americas for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 1%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to reduced demand for OEM machines sold by our wholly-owned domestic distributors, partially offset by increased customer demand for Milltronics machines. Orders in the Americas for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 17%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024. The year-over-year decrease in orders was primarily due to decreased customer demand for Hurco and Takumi machines and reduced demand for OEM machines sold by our wholly-owned domestic distributors, partially offset by increased customer demand for Milltronics machines.





European orders for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 12%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included a favorable currency impact of less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The decrease in orders was driven primarily by decreased customer demand for Hurco and Takumi machines in Germany and the United Kingdom, partially offset by increased customer demand for Hurco machines in Italy and electro-mechanical components and accessories manufactured by LCM. European orders for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 15%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to decreased customer demand for Hurco machines in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, and decreased customer demand for electro-mechanical components and accessories manufactured by LCM, partially offset by increased customer demand for Hurco machines in Italy.





Asian Pacific orders for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased by 74%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 3%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. Asian Pacific orders for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 increased by 28%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 2%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The year-over-year increases in Asian Pacific orders were driven primarily by increased customer demand for Hurco and Takumi machines across the Asian Pacific region where our customers are located.





Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $7,829,000, or 19% of sales, compared to $8,019,000, or 18% of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. The quarter-over-quarter increase in gross profit as a percentage of sales was primarily due to a relative increase of European sales contributions to total sales of 3% and lower fixed costs allocated to overhead related to cost savings implemented in the second half of 2024. Gross profit for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was $16,119,000, or 18% of sales, compared to $17,714,000, or 20% of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit as a percentage of sales was primarily due to the lower volume of sales of vertical milling machines in the Americas and Europe where we typically sell more of our higher-performance VMX series machines and lathes.





Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $10,897,000, or 27% of sales, compared to $11,461,000, or 25% of sales, in the corresponding fiscal year 2024 period, and included an immaterial unfavorable currency impact of $29,000, when translating foreign expenses to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 were $21,279,000, or 24% of sales, compared to $22,976,000, or 25% of sales, in the corresponding fiscal year 2024 period, and included an immaterial favorable currency impact of $55,000, when translating foreign expenses to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2025 compared to the corresponding prior year periods reflected lower levels of discretionary spending, reduced sales commissions, and reduced employee health insurance costs.





Income tax expense for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $518,000, compared to an income tax expense of $40,000 for the corresponding prior year period, and included a valuation allowance of $1,270,000 recorded against our Italian, U.S. and Chinese deferred tax assets. Income tax expense for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was $2,559,000, compared to an income tax benefit of $561,000 for the corresponding prior year period, and included a valuation allowance of $3,655,000 recorded against our Italian, U.S. and Chinese deferred tax assets. The year-over-year changes in income tax were primarily due to changes in geographic mix of income and loss that include jurisdictions with differing tax rates, and discrete items related to unvested stock compensation. Because we have a valuation allowance recorded against our Italian, U.S. and Chinese deferred tax assets, we did not record a tax benefit for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2025 of $1,270,000 and $2,433,000 respectively. The valuation allowances recorded during the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2025 reflected a full valuation allowance of the U.S. and Italian deferred tax assets and were recorded after evaluating changes to tax laws, statutory tax rates, and our cumulative three-year income (loss) levels for the U.S. and Italy for the first six months of fiscal year 2025.





Cash and cash equivalents totaled $43,807,000 at April 30, 2025, compared to $33,330,000 at October 31, 2024. Working capital was $175,914,000 at April 30, 2025, compared to $180,788,000 at October 31, 2024. The decrease in working capital was primarily driven by decreases in inventories and accounts receivable, net, partially offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents.





Hurco Companies, Inc. is an international, industrial technology company that sells its three brands of computer numeric control (“CNC”) machine tools to the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. Two of the Company’s brands of machine tools, Hurco and Milltronics, are equipped with interactive controls that include software that is proprietary to each respective brand. The Company designs these controls and develops the software. The third brand of CNC machine tools, Takumi, is equipped with industrial controls that are produced by third parties, which allows the customer to decide the type of control added to the Takumi CNC machine tool. The Company also produces high-value machine tool components and accessories and provides automation solutions that can be integrated with any machine tool. The end markets for the Company's products are independent job shops, short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations, and manufacturers with production-oriented operations. The Company’s customers manufacture precision parts, tools, dies, and/or molds for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, transportation, and computer equipment. The Company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan, Italy, the U.S., and China, and sells its products through direct and indirect sales forces throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Company has sales, application engineering support and service subsidiaries in China, the Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the U.S., and Taiwan. Web Site: www.hurco.com







Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the cyclical nature of the machine tool industry; uncertain economic conditions, which may adversely affect overall demand, in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific markets; the risks of our international operations; governmental actions, initiatives and regulations, including import and export restrictions, duties and tariffs and changes to tax laws; the effects of changes in currency exchange rates; competition with larger companies that have greater financial resources; our dependence on new product development; the need and/or ability to protect our intellectual property assets; the limited number of our manufacturing and supply chain sources; increases in the prices of raw materials, especially steel and iron products; the effect of the loss of members of senior management and key personnel; our ability to integrate acquisitions; acquisitions that could disrupt our operations and affect operating results; failure to comply with data privacy and security regulations; breaches of our network and system security measures; possible obsolescence of our technology and the need to make technological advances; impairment of our assets; negative or unforeseen tax consequences; uncertainty concerning our ability to use tax loss carryforwards; changes in the SOFR rate; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health epidemics and pandemics on the global economy, our business and operations, our employees and the business, operations, and economies of our customers and suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.











Contact:









Sonja K. McClelland

















Executive Vice President, Treasurer, & Chief Financial Officer

















317-293-5309















































Hurco Companies, Inc.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(In thousands, except per share data)





















































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















April 30,













April 30,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Sales and service fees





$





40,867













$





45,172













$





87,281













$





90,231













Cost of sales and service









33,038

















37,153

















71,162

















72,517



















































Gross profit











7,829

















8,019

















16,119

















17,714













Selling, general and administrative expenses









10,897

















11,461

















21,279

















22,976



















































Operating (loss) income











(3,068





)













(3,442





)













(5,160





)













(5,262





)









Interest expense









4

















136

















62

















267













Interest income









87

















164

















181

















320













Investment income









12

















8

















173

















67













Other (expense) income, net









(572





)













(476





)













(956





)













(989





)











(Loss) income before taxes











(3,545





)













(3,882





)













(5,824





)













(6,131





)









Provision (benefit) for income taxes









518

















40

















2,559

















(561





)











Net (loss) income







$





(4,063





)









$





(3,922





)









$





(8,383





)









$





(5,570





)















































(Loss) income per common share









































Basic







$





(0.62





)









$





(0.61





)









$





(1.29





)









$





(0.86





)











Diluted







$





(0.62





)









$





(0.61





)









$





(1.29





)









$





(0.86





)











Weighted average common shares outstanding









































Basic











6,500

















6,518

















6,479

















6,500















Diluted











6,500

















6,518

















6,479

















6,500



















































Dividends per share







$





-













$





0.16













$





-













$





0.32























































































OTHER CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















April 30,













April 30,













Operating Data:













2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















(unaudited)









(unaudited)









Gross margin









19





%













18





%













18





%













20





%









SG&A expense as a percentage of sales









27





%













25





%













24





%













25





%









Operating (loss) income as a percentage of sales









(8





)%













(8





)%













(6





)%













(6





)%









Pre-tax (loss) income as a percentage of sales









(9





)%













(9





)%













(7





)%













(7





)%









Effective tax rate









(15





)%













(1





)%













(44





)%













9





%









Depreciation and amortization





$





648













$





882













$





1,358













$





1,790













Capital expenditures





$





800













$





479













$





1,356













$





1,311



















































Balance Sheet Data:









4/30/2025













10/31/2024



























Working capital





$





175,914













$





180,788





























Days sales outstanding









51

















49





























Inventory turns









1

















1





























Capitalization





































Total debt









--

















--





























Shareholders' equity









202,280

















207,172





























Total





$





202,280













$





207,172























































































Hurco Companies, Inc.













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands, except share and per share data)

















April 30,













October 31,





















2025





















2024

















ASSETS







(unaudited)



















Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$





43,807













$





33,330













Accounts receivable, net









25,583

















36,678













Inventories









146,441

















153,037













Derivative assets









1,112

















323













Prepaid and other assets









5,966

















5,209













Total current assets









222,909

















228,577



































Property and equipment:























Land









1,046

















1,046













Building









7,381

















7,381













Machinery and equipment









26,407

















28,106













Leasehold improvements









4,421

















4,667





















39,255

















41,200













Less accumulated depreciation and amortization









(31,021





)













(32,404





)









Total property and equipment, net









8,234

















8,796



































Non-current assets:























Software development costs, less accumulated amortization









7,448

















7,044













Intangible assets, net









702

















763













Operating lease - right of use assets, net









11,280

















11,313













Deferred income taxes









640

















1,349













Investments









8,548

















8,216













Other assets









2,713

















2,585













Total non-current assets









31,331

















31,270



































Total assets









$









262,474

















$









268,643





































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













































Current liabilities:























Accounts payable





$





23,632













$





24,951













Customer deposits









3,633

















4,308













Derivative liabilities









1,810

















705













Operating lease liabilities









3,900

















3,829













Accrued payroll and employee benefits









6,965

















7,786













Accrued income taxes









1,844

















866













Accrued expenses









4,275

















4,258













Accrued warranty expenses









936

















1,086













Total current liabilities









46,995

















47,789



































Non-current liabilities:























Deferred income taxes









49

















53













Accrued tax liability









28

















537













Operating lease liabilities









7,761

















7,852













Deferred credits and other









5,361

















5,240













Total non-current liabilities









13,199

















13,682



































Commitment and contingencies











-

















-



































Shareholders' equity:























Preferred stock: no par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued









-

















-













Common stock: no par value, $.10 stated value per share, 12,500,000 shares authorized; 6,674,154 and 6,548,838 shares issued and 6,506,868 and 6,435,624 shares outstanding, as of April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024, respectively









651

















644













Additional paid-in capital









62,192

















61,500













Retained earnings









153,039

















161,422













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(13,602





)













(16,394





)









Total shareholders' equity









202,280

















207,172



































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$









262,474

















$









268,643

































