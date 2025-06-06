Stocks
Hurco Companies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Net Loss of $4.1 Million

June 06, 2025 — 08:41 am EDT

Hurco Companies, Inc. reported a net loss of $4.1 million for Q2 2025, showing a decline in sales across regions.

Hurco Companies, Inc. reported a net loss of $4,063,000, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reflecting a slight increase in losses compared to a net loss of $3,922,000 for the same period in fiscal 2024. Sales and service fees decreased by 10% to $40,867,000 for the second quarter, attributed mainly to reduced shipments and sales of machinery in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company's gross profit margin improved slightly to 19% but total sales for the first half of fiscal year 2025 were down 3% year-over-year. CEO Greg Volovic emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing cash flow and cutting costs while continuing to invest in product development to adapt to market changes. Additionally, Hurco's working capital declined slightly, though cash reserves increased, indicating ongoing efforts to stabilize its financial foundation amidstglobal marketuncertainties.

Potential Positives

  • Hurco Companies, Inc. has increased its cash and cash equivalents to $43,807,000 as of April 30, 2025, up from $33,330,000 at the end of October 2024, indicating improved liquidity.
  • Despite a decrease in sales, the gross profit margin increased to 19% for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, compared to 18% for the same period in the previous year, reflecting better cost management and operational efficiency.
  • The press release highlights a significant increase in Asian Pacific orders, which rose by 74% year-over-year during the second quarter, indicating strong demand and potential growth opportunities in that region.

Potential Negatives

  • Hurco Companies, Inc. reported a significant net loss of $4,063,000 for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which is an increase from the loss of $3,922,000 in the same quarter the previous year.
  • Sales and service fees decreased by 10% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 compared to the same period in the prior year, indicating a downward trend in revenue.
  • Orders for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 11% compared to the previous year, reflecting reduced customer demand and negatively impacting future earnings potential.

FAQ

What were Hurco's financial results for Q2 fiscal 2025?

Hurco reported a net loss of $4,063,000 or $0.62 per diluted share for Q2 fiscal 2025.

How did Hurco's sales change compared to last year?

Sales for Q2 fiscal 2025 decreased by 10% to $40,867,000 compared to Q2 fiscal 2024.

What tax valuation allowance did Hurco record in Q2?

Hurco recorded a non-cash tax valuation allowance of $1,270,000 in Q2 fiscal 2025.

How did orders trend in the Asian Pacific region?

Orders from the Asia Pacific region increased by 74% in Q2 fiscal 2025 compared to the prior year.

What actions is Hurco taking to improve financial performance?

Hurco is focusing on strengthening cash flow, reducing costs, and investing in product development.

$HURC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HURC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$HURC Insider Trading Activity

$HURC insiders have traded $HURC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HURC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. POLAR has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 25,998 shares for an estimated $482,338.

$HURC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $HURC stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



INDIANAPOLIS, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurco Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURC) today reported results for the second fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2025. Hurco recorded a net loss of $4,063,000, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which included a non-cash tax valuation allowance of $1,270,000 recorded in provision for income taxes. This net loss of $4,063,000 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to a net loss of $3,922,000, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024. For the first six months of fiscal year 2025, Hurco reported a net loss of $8,383,000, or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $5,570,000, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024. The net loss for the first six months of fiscal 2025 included $3,655,000 non-cash tax valuation allowance recorded in provision for income taxes.



Sales and service fees for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $40,867,000, a decrease of $4,305,000, or 10%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included a favorable currency impact of $211,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Sales and service fees for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 were $87,281,000, a decrease of $2,950,000, or 3%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $223,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes.



Greg Volovic, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are all navigating a period of significant uncertainty across global markets. The challenges we face in forecasting international and domestic sales are shared by many in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. We remain committed to executing our long-term strategy and reinforcing our financial foundation. We’ve taken deliberate steps to strengthen cash flow and reduce costs, enabling us to support our balance sheet and focus on a return to profitability. Regardless of the market situation, Hurco is fully committed to investing in our product development initiatives to ensure that we continue to offer world-class products and capabilities that align with evolving market demands and position us to respond quickly as momentum returns."



The following table sets forth net sales and service fees by geographic region for the second fiscal quarter and six months ended April 30, 2025, and 2024 (dollars in thousands):











Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended



April 30,


April 30,




2025


2024

$ Change

% Change



2025


2024

$ Change

% Change

Americas
$15,361
$16,947
($1,586
)
(9
)%

$33,469
$33,597
($128
)
0
%

Europe

21,608

22,720

(1,112
)
(5
)%


43,222

45,470

(2,248
)
(5
)%

Asia Pacific

3,898

5,505

(1,607
)
(29
)%


10,590

11,164

(574
)
(5
)%

Total
$40,867
$45,172
($4,305
)
(10
)%

$87,281
$90,231
($2,950
)
(3
)%



Sales in the Americas for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 9% and less than 1%, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to decreased shipments of Hurco and Takumi machines and reduced sales of other original equipment manufacturer (“OEM”) machines by our wholly-owned domestic distributors. The decrease in machine sales was mostly attributable to decreased shipments of Hurco VMX and Takumi bridge mill and horizontal machines.



European sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 5%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, and included a favorable currency impact of 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. European sales for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 5%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, and included an unfavorable currency impact of less than 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year decreases in European sales in both periods were primarily attributable to a decreased volume of shipments of Hurco and Takumi machines in Germany, France, and Italy, as well as a decreased volume of shipments of electro-mechanical components and accessories manufactured by our wholly-owned subsidiary, LCM Precision Technology S.r.l. (“LCM”), partially offset by increased shipments of higher performance Hurco machines in the United Kingdom.



Asian Pacific sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 29%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 1%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Asian Pacific sales for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 5%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 2%, when translating foreign sales to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year decreases in Asian Pacific sales in both periods were primarily due to decreased sales of higher-performance and 5-axis Hurco and Takumi machines in India, partially offset by increased shipment volume of Hurco VM and Takumi bridge mill and horizontal machines in China and Southeast Asia.



Orders for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $43,700,000, a decrease of $492,000, or 1%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, and included an immaterial favorable currency impact of $72,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. Orders for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 were $83,785,000, a decrease of $10,625,000, or 11%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, and included an unfavorable currency impact of $302,000, or less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars.



The following table sets forth new orders booked by geographic region for the second fiscal quarter and six months ended April 30, 2025, and 2024 (dollars in thousands):











Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended



April 30,


April 30,




2025


2024

$ Change

% Change



2025


2024

$ Change

% Change

Americas
$16,945
$17,069
($124
)
(1
)%

$31,588
$37,865
($6,277
)
(17
)%

Europe

21,086

23,873

(2,787
)
(12
)%


40,456

47,408

(6,952
)
(15
)%

Asia Pacific

5,669

3,250

2,419

74
%


11,741

9,137

2,604

28
%

Total
$43,700
$44,192
($492
)
(1
)%

$83,785
$94,410
($10,625
)
(11
)%



Orders in the Americas for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 1%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024, primarily due to reduced demand for OEM machines sold by our wholly-owned domestic distributors, partially offset by increased customer demand for Milltronics machines. Orders in the Americas for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 17%, compared to the corresponding period in fiscal year 2024. The year-over-year decrease in orders was primarily due to decreased customer demand for Hurco and Takumi machines and reduced demand for OEM machines sold by our wholly-owned domestic distributors, partially offset by increased customer demand for Milltronics machines.



European orders for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 12%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included a favorable currency impact of less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The decrease in orders was driven primarily by decreased customer demand for Hurco and Takumi machines in Germany and the United Kingdom, partially offset by increased customer demand for Hurco machines in Italy and electro-mechanical components and accessories manufactured by LCM. European orders for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 decreased by 15%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of less than 1%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to decreased customer demand for Hurco machines in Germany, the United Kingdom, and France, and decreased customer demand for electro-mechanical components and accessories manufactured by LCM, partially offset by increased customer demand for Hurco machines in Italy.



Asian Pacific orders for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 increased by 74%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 3%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. Asian Pacific orders for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 increased by 28%, compared to the corresponding prior year period, and included an unfavorable currency impact of 2%, when translating foreign orders to U.S. dollars. The year-over-year increases in Asian Pacific orders were driven primarily by increased customer demand for Hurco and Takumi machines across the Asian Pacific region where our customers are located.



Gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $7,829,000, or 19% of sales, compared to $8,019,000, or 18% of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. The quarter-over-quarter increase in gross profit as a percentage of sales was primarily due to a relative increase of European sales contributions to total sales of 3% and lower fixed costs allocated to overhead related to cost savings implemented in the second half of 2024. Gross profit for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was $16,119,000, or 18% of sales, compared to $17,714,000, or 20% of sales, for the corresponding prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in gross profit as a percentage of sales was primarily due to the lower volume of sales of vertical milling machines in the Americas and Europe where we typically sell more of our higher-performance VMX series machines and lathes.



Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 were $10,897,000, or 27% of sales, compared to $11,461,000, or 25% of sales, in the corresponding fiscal year 2024 period, and included an immaterial unfavorable currency impact of $29,000, when translating foreign expenses to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 were $21,279,000, or 24% of sales, compared to $22,976,000, or 25% of sales, in the corresponding fiscal year 2024 period, and included an immaterial favorable currency impact of $55,000, when translating foreign expenses to U.S. dollars for financial reporting purposes. The year-over-year reductions in selling, general and administrative expenses for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2025 compared to the corresponding prior year periods reflected lower levels of discretionary spending, reduced sales commissions, and reduced employee health insurance costs.



Income tax expense for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 was $518,000, compared to an income tax expense of $40,000 for the corresponding prior year period, and included a valuation allowance of $1,270,000 recorded against our Italian, U.S. and Chinese deferred tax assets. Income tax expense for the first six months of fiscal year 2025 was $2,559,000, compared to an income tax benefit of $561,000 for the corresponding prior year period, and included a valuation allowance of $3,655,000 recorded against our Italian, U.S. and Chinese deferred tax assets. The year-over-year changes in income tax were primarily due to changes in geographic mix of income and loss that include jurisdictions with differing tax rates, and discrete items related to unvested stock compensation. Because we have a valuation allowance recorded against our Italian, U.S. and Chinese deferred tax assets, we did not record a tax benefit for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal year 2025 of $1,270,000 and $2,433,000 respectively. The valuation allowances recorded during the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2025 reflected a full valuation allowance of the U.S. and Italian deferred tax assets and were recorded after evaluating changes to tax laws, statutory tax rates, and our cumulative three-year income (loss) levels for the U.S. and Italy for the first six months of fiscal year 2025.



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $43,807,000 at April 30, 2025, compared to $33,330,000 at October 31, 2024. Working capital was $175,914,000 at April 30, 2025, compared to $180,788,000 at October 31, 2024. The decrease in working capital was primarily driven by decreases in inventories and accounts receivable, net, partially offset by an increase in cash and cash equivalents.



Hurco Companies, Inc. is an international, industrial technology company that sells its three brands of computer numeric control (“CNC”) machine tools to the worldwide metal cutting and metal forming industry. Two of the Company’s brands of machine tools, Hurco and Milltronics, are equipped with interactive controls that include software that is proprietary to each respective brand. The Company designs these controls and develops the software. The third brand of CNC machine tools, Takumi, is equipped with industrial controls that are produced by third parties, which allows the customer to decide the type of control added to the Takumi CNC machine tool. The Company also produces high-value machine tool components and accessories and provides automation solutions that can be integrated with any machine tool. The end markets for the Company's products are independent job shops, short-run manufacturing operations within large corporations, and manufacturers with production-oriented operations. The Company’s customers manufacture precision parts, tools, dies, and/or molds for industries such as aerospace, defense, medical equipment, energy, transportation, and computer equipment. The Company is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with manufacturing operations in Taiwan, Italy, the U.S., and China, and sells its products through direct and indirect sales forces throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The Company has sales, application engineering support and service subsidiaries in China, the Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, India, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, the U.S., and Taiwan. Web Site: www.hurco.com




Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the cyclical nature of the machine tool industry; uncertain economic conditions, which may adversely affect overall demand, in the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific markets; the risks of our international operations; governmental actions, initiatives and regulations, including import and export restrictions, duties and tariffs and changes to tax laws; the effects of changes in currency exchange rates; competition with larger companies that have greater financial resources; our dependence on new product development; the need and/or ability to protect our intellectual property assets; the limited number of our manufacturing and supply chain sources; increases in the prices of raw materials, especially steel and iron products; the effect of the loss of members of senior management and key personnel; our ability to integrate acquisitions; acquisitions that could disrupt our operations and affect operating results; failure to comply with data privacy and security regulations; breaches of our network and system security measures; possible obsolescence of our technology and the need to make technological advances; impairment of our assets; negative or unforeseen tax consequences; uncertainty concerning our ability to use tax loss carryforwards; changes in the SOFR rate; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health epidemics and pandemics on the global economy, our business and operations, our employees and the business, operations, and economies of our customers and suppliers; and other risks and uncertainties discussed more fully under the caption “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
























Contact:

Sonja K. McClelland



Executive Vice President, Treasurer, & Chief Financial Officer



317-293-5309
















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Hurco Companies, Inc.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(In thousands, except per share data)











Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



April 30,


April 30,




2025




2024




2025




2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Sales and service fees
$
40,867


$
45,172


$
87,281


$
90,231

Cost of sales and service

33,038



37,153



71,162



72,517










Gross profit

7,829



8,019



16,119



17,714

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,897



11,461



21,279



22,976










Operating (loss) income

(3,068
)


(3,442
)


(5,160
)


(5,262
)

Interest expense

4



136



62



267

Interest income

87



164



181



320

Investment income

12



8



173



67

Other (expense) income, net

(572
)


(476
)


(956
)


(989
)


(Loss) income before taxes

(3,545
)


(3,882
)


(5,824
)


(6,131
)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

518



40



2,559



(561
)


Net (loss) income
$
(4,063
)

$
(3,922
)

$
(8,383
)

$
(5,570
)










(Loss) income per common share








Basic
$
(0.62
)

$
(0.61
)

$
(1.29
)

$
(0.86
)


Diluted
$
(0.62
)

$
(0.61
)

$
(1.29
)

$
(0.86
)


Weighted average common shares outstanding








Basic

6,500



6,518



6,479



6,500


Diluted

6,500



6,518



6,479



6,500










Dividends per share
$
-


$
0.16


$
-


$
0.32


















OTHER CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA









Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



April 30,


April 30,


Operating Data:


2025




2024




2025




2024


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Gross margin

19
%


18
%


18
%


20
%

SG&A expense as a percentage of sales

27
%


25
%


24
%


25
%

Operating (loss) income as a percentage of sales

(8
)%


(8
)%


(6
)%


(6
)%

Pre-tax (loss) income as a percentage of sales

(9
)%


(9
)%


(7
)%


(7
)%

Effective tax rate

(15
)%


(1
)%


(44
)%


9
%

Depreciation and amortization
$
648


$
882


$
1,358


$
1,790

Capital expenditures
$
800


$
479


$
1,356


$
1,311










Balance Sheet Data:

4/30/2025


10/31/2024




Working capital
$
175,914


$
180,788





Days sales outstanding

51



49





Inventory turns

1



1





Capitalization







Total debt

--



--





Shareholders' equity

202,280



207,172





Total
$
202,280


$
207,172











































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Hurco Companies, Inc.


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(In thousands, except share and per share data)



April 30,


October 31,




2025




2024


ASSETS
(unaudited)



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
43,807


$
33,330

Accounts receivable, net

25,583



36,678

Inventories

146,441



153,037

Derivative assets

1,112



323

Prepaid and other assets

5,966



5,209

Total current assets

222,909



228,577






Property and equipment:



Land

1,046



1,046

Building

7,381



7,381

Machinery and equipment

26,407



28,106

Leasehold improvements

4,421



4,667



39,255



41,200

Less accumulated depreciation and amortization

(31,021
)


(32,404
)

Total property and equipment, net

8,234



8,796






Non-current assets:



Software development costs, less accumulated amortization

7,448



7,044

Intangible assets, net

702



763

Operating lease - right of use assets, net

11,280



11,313

Deferred income taxes

640



1,349

Investments

8,548



8,216

Other assets

2,713



2,585

Total non-current assets

31,331



31,270






Total assets

$

262,474



$

268,643






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
23,632


$
24,951

Customer deposits

3,633



4,308

Derivative liabilities

1,810



705

Operating lease liabilities

3,900



3,829

Accrued payroll and employee benefits

6,965



7,786

Accrued income taxes

1,844



866

Accrued expenses

4,275



4,258

Accrued warranty expenses

936



1,086

Total current liabilities

46,995



47,789






Non-current liabilities:



Deferred income taxes

49



53

Accrued tax liability

28



537

Operating lease liabilities

7,761



7,852

Deferred credits and other

5,361



5,240

Total non-current liabilities

13,199



13,682






Commitment and contingencies

-



-






Shareholders' equity:



Preferred stock: no par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

-



-

Common stock: no par value, $.10 stated value per share, 12,500,000 shares authorized; 6,674,154 and 6,548,838 shares issued and 6,506,868 and 6,435,624 shares outstanding, as of April 30, 2025 and October 31, 2024, respectively

651



644

Additional paid-in capital

62,192



61,500

Retained earnings

153,039



161,422

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(13,602
)


(16,394
)

Total shareholders' equity

202,280



207,172






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

262,474



$

268,643









