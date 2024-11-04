Huntsman Reports Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN), Monday reported loss of $33 million or $0.19 a share compared to earnings of $0 million or $0 a share in prior year quarter, primarily driven by loss from discontinued operations.

On adjusted basis, earnings totaled $17 million or $0.10 a share versus $27 million or $0.15 a share last year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.09 a share for the quarter.

Revenues increased to $1.54 billion from $1.506 billion in previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.