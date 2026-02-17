Huntsman Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corporation (HUN) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $96 million or $0.56 per share, compared to $141 million or $0.82 per share last year.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $63 million or $0.37 per share, compared to $43 million or $0.25 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.355 billion, compared to $1.452 billion.

