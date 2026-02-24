Huntsman (HUN) Price Target Increased by 18.78% to 13.02

The average one-year price target for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) has been revised to $13.02 / share. This is an increase of 18.78% from the prior estimate of $10.96 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.28% from the latest reported closing price of $12.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in Huntsman. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 16.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUN is 0.08%, an increase of 29.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.44% to 180,635K shares. The put/call ratio of HUN is 1.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aqr Capital Management holds 11,404K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,063K shares , representing a decrease of 5.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 79.42% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 6,970K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,633K shares , representing an increase of 4.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,863K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,663K shares , representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 19.32% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 5,705K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,394K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 7.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,322K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,180K shares , representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HUN by 39.52% over the last quarter.

