Huntsman Corporation Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Huntsman Corporation (HUN) on Thursday reported first-quarter results with its loss widening from last year, despite stable revenues.

Net loss came in at $53 million, wider compared to a net loss of $5 million in the prior-year period. Loss per share was $0.31, compared with a loss of $0.03 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1,420 million, slightly up from $1,410 million a year earlier.

HUN is currently trading after hours at $15.00, up $0.63 or 4.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.