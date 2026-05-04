Huntington Ingalls to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. HII is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 5, 2026, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 8.60% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors Likely to Affect HII’s Q1 Results

Higher sales volume from surface combatants and amphibious assault ships is likely to have boosted the Ingalls segment’s top line in the first quarter.



Higher sales volumes from submarine and aircraft carrier programs are likely to have boosted the Newport News segment’s revenue performance.



Higher sales volumes from Warfare Systems, Global Security and Unmanned Systems are likely to have bolstered the company’s Mission Technologies segment’s revenues in the first quarter of 2026.



However, higher general and administrative expenses are likely to have hurt the company’s earnings.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Quote

Q1 Estimates for HII Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HII’s first-quarter sales is pegged at $3.02 billion, which indicates an increase of 10.4% from the prior-year number.



The consensus estimate for HII’s earnings is pegged at $3.70 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 2.4%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for HII

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for HII this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Huntington Ingalls has an Earnings ESP of +3.05%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: HII currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

A Recent Defense Release

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.78 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52 by 17%. The bottom line improved 21.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.47.



Quarterly revenues came in at $22.08 billion, up 8.7% from $20.31 billion in the year-ago period. Sales also beat the consensus mark of $21.56 billion by 2.43%.

Other Stocks to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few other players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:



Redwire Corporation RDW is set to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, 2026, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +22.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RDW’s loss is pegged at 16 cents per share, indicating year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $103.5 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 68.5%.



CurtissWright CW is expected to report its first-quarter 2026 earnings on May 6, 2026, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.72% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CW’s earnings is pegged at $3.32 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. The consensus estimate for its sales is pegged at $867.2 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.6%.

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Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.