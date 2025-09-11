Huntington Ingalls Marks Completion of 750th REMUS UUV for German Navy

Huntington Ingalls Industries HII recently stated the completion of its 750th REMUS unmanned undersea vehicle (UUV), a REMUS 300 model, built for the German Navy at the company’s unmanned systems facility in Pocasset, MA.



The German Navy’s choice of REMUS highlights HII’s expertise in building UUVs and the increasing adoption of REMUS systems, which enhances national security and strengthens maritime operations.

Significance of HII’s REMUS 300 UUV

The REMUS 300 is a modern, small-class, two-man portable UUV designed for enhanced modularity and payload flexibility. Rapidly deployable from any vessel of opportunity, it delivers extensive area coverage in a single mission, making it well-suited for search and recovery operations.



With advanced side scan sonar and precision navigation, the REMUS 300 delivers precise data for locating targets such as downed aircraft and sunken vessels.

HII’s Expertise in UUVs

UUVs are increasingly relied upon for hazardous maritime missions such as mine countermeasures and port patrol. Per a Mordor Intelligence report, rising investments in undersea combat capabilities are driving strong demand for advanced UUVs, with the unmanned sea systems market projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% between 2025 and 2030. This robust outlook is expected to benefit Huntington Ingalls, the world’s largest producer of UUVs.



HII has supplied REMUS UUVs to 30 nations, including 14 NATO members. The company’s REMUS UUV platform provides key advantages for modern naval missions, supporting intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare and electronic warfare. These autonomous systems can function on their own or in coordination with crewed platforms such as Virginia-class nuclear submarines, extending their operational reach.



HII’s UUV portfolio consists of Remus 100, Remus 300, Remus 620 and Remus 6000, which enjoy solid demand in the Unmanned Sea Systems market. The company’s established expertise in UUVs is likely to contribute to a consistent flow of contracts.

Opportunities for Other Stocks

A few other stocks that can gain from the expanding Unmanned Sea Systems market are Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS, BAE Systems plc BAESY and General Dynamics Corp. GD.



Leidos’ Sea Dart is a cost-effective, high-performance uncrewed undersea vessel, built with flexibility and adaptability to support the U.S. Navy and commercial operators in a wide array of missions.



LDOS boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 9.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $17.15 billion, which indicates a rise of 3%.



BAE Systems’ Riptide UUV-12 is a highly adaptable platform designed to meet diverse mission requirements, including those demanding larger and more powerful payloads. It offers critical capabilities such as radio frequency signal collection, active acoustics, acoustic identification of friend or foe, mission autonomy and advanced navigation.



BAESY boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $40.80 billion, which indicates a rise of 63.4%.



General Dynamics’ Bluefin-9 autonomous UUV delivers superior high-resolution data, advanced navigation, rapid data processing and quick mission turnaround in a portable, two-man design. Equipped with tightly integrated commercial off-the-shelf sensors, it provides best-in-class imagery while collecting critical bathymetric and environmental data.



GD stock boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales is pegged at $51.15 billion, which indicates a rise of 7.2%.

HII Stock Price Movement

In the past month, HII shares have climbed 1.5% compared with the industry’s 0.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HII’s Zacks Rank

Huntington Ingalls currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

