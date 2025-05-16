Huntington Expands Commercial Banking Capabilities in Florida

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated HBAN continues to extend its commercial banking business across the country by bringing its middle-market banking capabilities to Florida.

The Florida expansion is the latest growth strategy for HBAN, which has expanded its middle-market banking presence into North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas over the last couple of years.

Details of HBAN Commercial Banking Expansion

In sync with its efforts to expand commercial banking in Florida, HBAN has hired middle-market banker Josh Sheradsky. As senior managing director at Huntington, he will lead a team of commercial bankers at the bank's new office in Fort Lauderdale.

Huntington is extending its commitment to middle-market businesses by launching a diverse range of new industry verticals. With local teams in every market, HBAN delivers personalized financial solutions that cater to the unique needs of mid-sized companies nationwide.

Huntington's middle-market banking provides a comprehensive range of services, including lending, liquidity management, treasury and payments solutions, and capital markets expertise, to support clients. Through a relationship-driven, insight-led approach, these local teams focus on delivering holistic strategies that enable clients to capture opportunities, boost operational efficiency, mitigate risks, and navigate complex market dynamics. The teams also work closely with Huntington's wealth management segment, Huntington Private Bank, to help businesses with their personal needs, including transition and succession planning.

Scott Kleinman, president of Huntington Commercial Bank, stated, "With our experienced middle-market team in Florida, we're well-positioned to meet the complex needs of a diverse range of companies in one of the fastest-growing markets in the nation."

HBAN’s Prior Expansion Efforts

In January 2025, in sync with its initiative to expand commercial banking, Huntington broadened its corporate, specialty and government banking services by introducing two industry verticals — the Financial Institutions Group, and the Aerospace & Defense Group.

In March 2024, HBAN announced plans to grow its commercial banking business in Texas, following its expansion in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in early 2024.

In 2023, Huntington announced its commercial banking expansion in Charlotte, establishing five units and 120 relationships with a focus on the middle market, small business administration and healthcare lending. This aligns with the bank’s strategic growth plans to capture an estimated $8 billion long-term deposit market.

The company also plans to expand in the Carolinas as part of a broader multi-year strategy to grow its banking franchise in key markets like Denver, Minneapolis and Chicago. The bank intends to add more than 350 employees across varied business divisions and launch roughly 55 retail branches within the next five years.

These strategic efforts will boost its commercial banking capabilities and broaden its market presence.

HBAN’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Huntington have declined 7.7% compared with the industry’s fall of 4.3%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HBAN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Other Finance Stocks Worth a Look

Some other top-ranked stocks from the banking space are Eagle Bancorp Montana EBMT and Commerce Bancshares Inc. CBSH.

Estimates for EBMT’s current-year earnings have been unchanged over the past seven days. The company’s shares have risen 7.5% in the past six months. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings estimates for CBSH for the current year have been unchanged over the past seven days. The company’s shares have gained 8.3% in the past six months. It carries a Zacks Rank #2.

