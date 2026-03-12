Huntington Bancshares Is Chasing a Bigger Growth Story

Holders of regional bank stocks aren’t celebrating much these days. But for some, that spells opportunity.

Long known as a stable Midwestern lender, Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) is in the midst of pursuing an ambitious strategy by expanding aggressively into faster-growing Southern markets and scaling up through acquisitions. If the strategy succeeds, Columbus-based Huntington could emerge as one of the more compelling growth stories among U.S. regional banks.

The most visible step in this strategy is Huntington’s $7.4 billion acquisition of Cadence Bank, a deal that dramatically expands the company’s footprint across the southern U.S. That came soon after the buyout of Texas community bank Veritex, with $13 billion in assets.

Once combined, the bank will control nearly $280 billion in assets and operate across 21 states, giving Huntington a notably larger national presence.

More importantly, the deal places Huntington in faster-growing markets such as Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama, regions that have benefited from population migration and business expansion over the past decade.

For a regional bank whose legacy markets are largely in the staid Midwest market, this shift has the potential to unlock new growth opportunities.

Momentum in the Right Direction

Even before the Cadence deal, Huntington’s earnings were improving. The bank reported $8.23 billion in revenue in 2025, up 11% from the previous year. Net income rose even faster, reaching $2.09 billion in 2025, a nearly 16% increase year-over-year.

That growth led directly to higher shareholder earnings. Huntington reported full-year diluted earnings per share of $1.39 in 2025, representing 14% growth from 2024.

For investors evaluating financial services stocks, earnings growth matters more than almost any other metric. It signals that loan demand remains healthy, credit quality is stable, and the bank’s core lending operations are generating profits.

Analysts See Significant Upside for Huntington Bancshares

Wall Street analysts are optimistic about Huntington’s prospects. Earnings are expected to grow nearly 13% to $1.39-$1.57 per share. And the consensus 12-month price target for the stock currently sits nearly $21 per share, well over a 20% upside from recent prices.

From the Cadence acquisition alone, Huntington said it expects about $365 million in annual pre-tax cost efficiencies, equal to roughly 30% of Cadence’s projected non-interest expenses. The purchase of Veritex could bring another $70 million in efficiencies by 2027. If the integrations succeed and Huntington captures the expected cost savings and revenue growth, those price targets could rise further.

Even as Huntington’s growth plays out, the stock retains one of the classic attractions of regional banks: a steady dividend. Shares currently offer a dividend yield of nearly 4%, depending on market price.

That payout places Huntington well above the typical yield of the broader U.S. stock market. For retail investors who want both income and growth potential, that combination can be particularly attractive.

The Rocky Road of Regional Banking

Despite the promising long-term outlook, investors know that regional banks rarely enjoy perfectly smooth growth.

Huntington’s most recent quarterly results are a case in point. The bank reported fourth-quarter 2025 net income of $519 million, or 30 cents per share, as acquisition-related expenses weighed on profits. But fluctuations in short-term earnings are a regular feature when banks complete large mergers, as integration costs and restructuring charges temporarily pressure profits.

World events and interest-rate changes also remain a big risk for the entire banking sector. If borrowing slows or credit conditions deteriorate, bank earnings can fall quickly.

Huntington Bancshares Offers Growth, Income, and Stability

Huntington Bancshares is certainly not the flashiest stock on Wall Street, but its strategy could nicely reshape the company and prepare it for future success. With revenue topping $8 billion, annual earnings exceeding $2 billion, and a dividend yield near 4%, the bank already offers the kind of opportunity that many investors seek.

The Cadence acquisition adds to that with the potential for faster growth and a powerful geographic presence. If Huntington captures the expected benefits of its merger strategy, the bank could evolve from a steady Midwestern lender into a true super-regional growth story.

For retail investors willing to look beyond the market’s most crowded trades, Huntington Bancshares might be one of the more interesting regional bank stocks to watch.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.