Hunting for High-Yield Bargains? 2 REITs to Consider

Investors seeking reliable income streams are increasingly turning to Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). With interest rate changes being uncertain and traditional income investments offering slim returns, investors are seeking alternative avenues for generating consistent cash flow. Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) have appeal because their corporate structure legally mandates their dividend payouts, promising a steady stream of income even in turbulent times. But beneath the surface of attractive dividend yields lies a complex world of property valuations, lease agreements, and market dynamics. Discerning investors must navigate this intricate terrain to uncover the true potential and the hidden risks of high-yield REITs.

REITs: A Cautious Optimism Takes Hold

The REIT sector faces a cautious but optimistic outlook. Changing interest rates have created headwinds in the past, increasing borrowing costs and impacting valuations. However, there are signs that interest rates may be starting to stabilize. This potential stabilization could revitalize the sector, creating a more favorable environment for REIT investments. Despite these challenges, many REITs are exhibiting solid fundamentals, driven by rising rental income and favorable supply-demand dynamics.

Certain REIT segments, such as shopping centers, data centers, senior housing, and manufactured housing, offer particularly compelling opportunities. A recent Deloitte survey found that 88% of global respondents anticipate revenue growth, and 68% expect improved commercial real estate fundamentals by 2025. This positive sentiment, coupled with the potential stabilization of interest rates, could create a fertile ground for REIT investments.

VICI Properties: Betting on Experiences

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a specialized REIT that owns and operates a diverse portfolio of experiential real estate, primarily in the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Its business model revolves around triple-net leases, transferring the responsibility for operating expenses such as taxes, insurance, and maintenance to the tenants. This structure generates predictable and stable cash flows for VICI, mitigating operational risks and enabling the company to prioritize strategic acquisitions.

VICI's portfolio showcases iconic properties like Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand, and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The company's strategic emphasis on prime locations and cultivation of robust tenant relationships has propelled impressive revenue growth, with annual revenues reaching $3.61 billion. VICI's profitability is strong, demonstrated by a net margin of 73.9%, a return on equity of 10.8%, and a return on assets of 6.33%. These metrics underscore the company’s efficient operations and effective capital management.

VICI Properties currently has a Price to Funds From Operations (P/FFO) that presently stands at 11.48. P/FFO is a valuation metric used explicitly for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). It's considered a more accurate measure of a REIT's performance than the Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio typically used for other types of companies. A P/FFO of 11.48 means that investors are willing to pay $11.48 for every $1 of Funds From Operations (FFO) generated by VICI Properties.

VICI Properties' dividend yield is currently 5.56%, surpassing many of its peers in the REIT sector, making it particularly appealing to income-oriented investors. VICI’s commitment to dividend growth is evident in its annualized three-year dividend growth rate of 13.58%.

VICI Properties' earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3 FY2024) was strong, with a 6.7% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $964.7 million. Net income attributable to common stockholders surged by 31.7% year-over-year to $732.9 million, translating to $0.70 per diluted share. Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) also showed healthy growth, increasing by 8.4% year-over-year to $593.9 million, or $0.57 per diluted share. The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4325 per share, representing a 4.2% year-over-year increase.

Rexford Industrial: Capitalizing on Infill Industrial Demand

Rexford Industrial (NYSE: REXR) carves its niche in the ownership and operation of industrial properties within Southern California's infill markets. These markets are characterized by high demand, limited supply, and substantial barriers to entry, meaning they present a unique opportunity for landlords. Rexford's strategically curated portfolio comprises 424 properties, encompassing approximately 45 million rentable square feet, primarily serving tenants in the burgeoning e-commerce and logistics sectors.

The company's value-creation strategy hinges on proactive leasing and strategic redevelopment initiatives. Recent redevelopment projects have yielded an impressive weighted average unlevered stabilized yield of 8.4%, underscoring the effectiveness of this approach. Rexford Industrial’s earnings report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 (Q3 FY2024) revealed a net income attributable to common stockholders of $65.1 million, translating to $0.30 per diluted share. This performance reflects the continued strength and resilience of Southern California's industrial market. Consolidated portfolio Net Operating Income (NOI) saw a robust increase of 17.6%, with Cash NOI experiencing even stronger growth at 20.7% year-over-year. These figures highlight the sustained demand for industrial space in Rexford's target markets.

Furthermore, the company recently announced the appointment of Michael Fitzmaurice as CFO and the promotion of Laura Clark to COO, effective November 18, 2024. Mr. Fitzmaurice brings extensive experience in the public REIT sector. He is expected to provide strong financial leadership, and Ms. Clark's internal promotion to COO shows Rexford's internal strength and belief in their employees' abilities.

Rexford Industrial's P/FFO stands at 34.26. While Rexford Industrial’s dividend yield is currently at 3.94%, the company has demonstrated significant dividend growth, boasting a three-year dividend growth rate of 24.51%. This rapid growth reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Income Investing With REITs

VICI Properties and Rexford Industrial offer distinct paths for income-seeking investors within the REIT sector. VICI's diversified portfolio across gaming, hospitality, and entertainment venues provides broader market exposure and mitigates sector-specific risks. Rexford Industrial, with its concentrated focus on Southern California's thriving industrial market, offers a higher-growth, higher-risk proposition.

VICI presents a stable income stream supported by long-term leases and a lower P/FFO, while REXR, with a higher P/FFO, bets on continued industrial demand and strong rent growth potential. Both companies demonstrate a commitment to dividend growth, though Rexford’s payout ratio currently exceeds 100%, indicating it is paying out more in dividends than it generates in earnings. For investors seeking stable income and diversification, VICI appears more suitable. Those with higher risk tolerance and a bullish outlook on the industrial sector might find Rexford a compelling opportunity. In either case, careful consideration of individual investment goals and risk tolerance is crucial when deciding which of these high-yield REITs best aligns with a portfolio's objectives.

