Humanoid Robot ETFs: Positioning for the Next Tech Revolution

(0:30) - How To Invest In Humanoid AI

(2:45) - Humanoid Robotics ETF: HUMN

(5:45) - What To Expect: How Big Can This Industry Grow?

(9:30) - What Companies Should Investors Put On Their Watchlist Right Now?

(16:30) - KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF: KOID

(22:45) - Where Are Humanoid Robots Being Currently Used?

(37:40) - Episode Roundup: HUMN & KIOD

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, we focus on humanoid robot ETFs. Robots that look and move like us are no longer science fiction as rapid advancements in AI and robotics have propelled these machines from into everyday life.

NVIDIA NVDA CEO Jensen Huang has described "physical AI" as the next wave of AI. He believes humanoid robots will be in wide use in manufacturing within "less than five years".

Tesla TSLA CEO Elon Musk predicts that humanoid robots will be "the biggest product ever" and their demand will be "insatiable".

According to the Morgan Stanley, the humanoids market could surpass $5 trillion by 2050, They expect more than 1 billion humanoids by 2050, most of which will be used for industrial and commercial purposes.

investors now have access to two funds— the Roundhill Humanoid Robotics ETF HUMN and the KraneShares Global Humanoid and Embodied Intelligence Index ETF KOID—designed to capture this transformative trend.

My first guest is Dave Mazza, CEO at Roundhill Investments and in the second part I am joined by Derek Yan, Senior Investment Strategist, at KraneShares.

HUMN is actively managed with Tesla and NVIDIA account for more than 21% of the portfolio. In contrast, KOID follows an index-based strategy, equally weighting holdings across the robotics value chain.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more. Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of ETF Spotlight! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

