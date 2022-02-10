Markets
HGEN

Humanigen's Antibody Lenzilumab Available Through Managed Access Program For Covid-19 Patients

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN), Thursday said its antibody, Lenzilumab is now available for certain hospitalized Covid-19 patients through its newly launched Managed Access Program or LenzMAP, being implemented by the British pharma company Clinigen Group Plc.

Lenzilumab is an investigational product and is not currently authorized or approved in any country. It is a first-in-class antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF).

Timothy Morris, CFO of Humanigen, commented: "While we continue to pursue our development program for Lenzilumab and seek to attain appropriate authorizations or approvals for its potential commercial use in the US, EU, and UK, LenzMAP will enable Humanigen to respond to requests from healthcare professionals for access to Lenzilumab to treat certain hospitalized patients where allowed by local regulations."

Clinigen will manage key elements of LenzMAP, including regulatory oversight, reimbursement, logistics, and access management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HGEN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular