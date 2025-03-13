Is Humana Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $30.2 billion , Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana Inc. ( HUM ) is a leading health care plan provider in the United States, offering medical and specialty insurance products. The company operates through two main segments, Insurance and CenterWell, providing Medicare, Medicaid, and employer-sponsored health plans.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Humana fits this criterion perfectly. It also offers pharmacy benefit management, home health services, and operates senior-focused primary care centers. Humana serves individuals, employer groups, and military personnel through a vast network of health care providers.

However, the health insurer has fallen 38.7% from its 52-week high of $406.46 . Humana shares have declined 8.7% over the past three months, which is less pronounced than the broader Nasdaq Composite's ( $NASX ) 11.3% decrease during the same period.

Longer term, HUM stock has dropped 1.8% on a YTD basis, a less severe decline compared to the NASX's 8.6% decline over the same period. Nevertheless, HUM has dipped 27.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX's 8.5% gain.

HUM has consistently traded below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Despite reporting a better-than-expected Q4 2024 adjusted loss of $2.16 per share and adjusted revenue of $29.1 billion, Humana’s shares fell 3.6% on Feb. 11 due to a weak 2025 outlook . The company forecasted an annual adjusted profit of $16.25 per share for 2025, missing Wall Street’s estimate. Additionally, Humana projected a sharper-than-expected decline of 550,000 Medicare Advantage members. Investors were also worried about rising medical costs, with the medical cost ratio increasing to 91.5%, exceeding analysts’ expectations.

In contrast, rival CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) has outperformed HUM. CVS Health shares have declined 13.8% over the past 52 weeks and a surge of 44.5% on a YTD basis.

Despite HUM's underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, there is a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy,” and it is currently trading below the mean price target of $286.20 .

