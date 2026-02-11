Humana Inc Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Humana Inc (HUM) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$796 million

The company's earnings totaled -$796 million, or -$6.61 per share. This compares with -$693 million, or -$5.76 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$3.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $32.515 billion from $29.213 billion last year.

Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

