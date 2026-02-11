Humana Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Well Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana, Inc. (HUM) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings of at least $9.89 per share and adjusted earnings of at least $9.00 per share.

On average, 26 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $12.00 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also anticipates its 2026 individual Medicare Advantage annual membership growth of approximately 25 percent over 2025, driven by new sales and improved retention from the company's customer-led benefit strategy and changes to its customer service approach.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, HUM is trading on the NYSE at $179.00, down $2.21 or 1.22 percent.

