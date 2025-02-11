HUMANA Earnings Results: $HUM Reports Quarterly Earnings

HUMANA ($HUM) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of -$2.16 per share, beating estimates of -$2.19 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $29,119,000,000, missing estimates of $29,125,706,774 by $-6,706,774.

HUMANA Insider Trading Activity

HUMANA insiders have traded $HUM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY S. HUVAL (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 3,703 shares for an estimated $948,925

HUMANA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 401 institutional investors add shares of HUMANA stock to their portfolio, and 570 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HUMANA Government Contracts

We have seen $78,118,673 of award payments to $HUM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

HUMANA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HUM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

