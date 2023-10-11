News & Insights

Humana CEO Bruce Broussard To Leave In 2024; New COO Jim Rechtin Named Successor

(RTTNews) - Health insurance major Humana Inc. (HUM), on Wednesday said its Chief Executive Officer Bruce Broussard plans to quit in the second half of 2004. Jim Rechtin, who has been appointed as its President and Chief Operating Officer effective January 8, will assume the role of CEO when Broussard leaves.

Rechtin has more than 22 years of experience and was previously the CEO of Envision Healthcare.

In pre-market activity, Humana shares are trading at $494.00 down 1.28% on the New York Stock Exchange.

