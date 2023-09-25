Human Years To Cat Years Calculator

Cats are among the most nimble, intelligent and independent little creatures that deign to be called “pets.”

Cats are relatively low maintenance compared to dogs, but like any pet you bring home, they do require consistent care and comfort.

And how you care for your cat will determine their overall health and well-being, as well as ultimately, how long you will enjoy their companionship.

Here’s a look at how cats age and what you can do to help yours live a long and healthy life.

Cat Years to Human Years

What Is a Cat Year?

The idea of a “cat year” is similar to the idea of a “dog year” in that it’s an attempt to relate the age of a cat to humans.

Cats age in a more accelerated manner than humans. The first year of a cat’s life is equivalent to 15 human years.

“While cat years aren’t as common of a euphemism as dog years, they are exceptionally important, and slightly more complicated,” says Dr. Casey Locklear, D.V.M., senior medical lead at U.S. Petcare Feline Strategy and Parasiticides at Zoetis, which produces medicine and vaccines for pets and livestock.

“Cat years are unequal, starting out accelerated, then level off as the cat hits an adult life stage,” Locklear adds.

Cat years are more complex than dog years, or even human years, notes Mikel Maria Delgado, a certified applied animal behaviorist and cat behavior expert with Rover, an online platform that facilitates pet care services.

“Cats mature rapidly in the first few years of their lives, then their growth and maturity slows down,” Delgado says.

How Do Cats Age?

There are four officially-recognized age-related stages in the life of a cat.

According to the 2021 AAHA/AAFP Feline Life Stage Guidelines, which were created by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) and the American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP), these are the feline life stages:

Kitten: Birth up to 1 year

Birth up to 1 year Young Adult: 1 to 6 years

1 to 6 years Mature Adult: 7 to 10 years

7 to 10 years Senior: 10 years and older

The guidelines note that “understanding a cat’s life stage and lifestyle greatly impacts healthcare strategies.”

As such, they recommend the following veterinary check-ups per life stage:

Kitten: Minimum of one per year

Minimum of one per year Young Adult: Minimum of one per year

Minimum of one per year Mature Adult: Minimum of one per year

Minimum of one per year Senior: Minimum of every six months

“By their very nature, we often think of our beloved feline companions as still youthful and kitten-like at 7 years old, when the reality is, that would be the equivalent to 44 human years, meaning it is time for us to increase screening for medical problems,” Locklear says.

“With the early rapid progression of age, by 7 years old, your cat should be receiving a minimum of yearly veterinary exams, screening for weight changes, osteoarthritis, kidney disease, diabetes and more,” Locklear adds.

How Long Do Cats Usually Live?

The average lifespan of a cat is 12 to 15 years, but it’s not uncommon for cats to live into their late teens and even early 20s.

“Sadly, our cat friends don’t live as long as us humans,” says Dr. Jeanne-Pierre Lautier, D.V.M. veterinarian and consultant for pet care company AB7 Group/Alzoo.

In general, a cat’s lifespan will depend on breed and living conditions, including whether they are indoor or outdoor cats.

“The lifespan of cats can vary based on factors such as genetics, diet, environment, healthcare, and whether they are indoor or outdoor cats. Indoor cats typically live longer than those that spend significant time outside,” says Dr. Matthew McCarthy, D.V.M., founder of Juniper Valley Animal Hospital, an animal practice in Queens, New York.

“Cats that live outside face more hazards like traffic, predators, diseases and exposure to the elements. As a result, their average lifespan is generally shorter, often around 5 to 7 years,” McCarthy adds.

Currently, the oldest living cat on record is 27-year-old Flossie.

When Are Cats Considered Seniors?

Cats are considered seniors once they’ve reached the age of 10.

But, after a cat reaches the age of 7, “it becomes increasingly important to partner with your veterinarian to ensure all your cat’s medical and nutritional needs are being met,” Locklear says.

How Owners Can Help Their Cats Live Long, Healthy Lives

To help ensure your cat lives a long and healthy life, owners should practice the following:

Preventative medical care: Take kittens to the veterinarian by 8 weeks of age. The vet will recommend vaccines and parasite prevention for your cat.

Take kittens to the veterinarian by 8 weeks of age. The vet will recommend vaccines and parasite prevention for your cat. Parasite prevention: Even indoor cats are susceptible to parasites such as fleas and mosquitoes, which can transmit heartworm disease. Be sure your cat is on parasite prevention.

Even indoor cats are susceptible to parasites such as fleas and mosquitoes, which can transmit heartworm disease. Be sure your cat is on parasite prevention. Regular vet exams: Take your cat to the veterinarian a minimum of once a year. Senior cats should visit a vet every six months.

Take your cat to the veterinarian a minimum of once a year. Senior cats should visit a vet every six months. Pet insurance: Many cat owners purchase pet insurance to help offset the cost of regular vet visits, and cover the costs of any accidents or major illnesses that should arise.

Many cat owners purchase pet insurance to help offset the cost of regular vet visits, and cover the costs of any accidents or major illnesses that should arise. Maintain a healthy weight: Keep an eye on your cat’s weight, as changes in weight can indicate more serious issues, including kidney disease. Maintaining a healthy weight can also prevent skin infections, respiratory disease and feline diabetes mellitus.

Keep an eye on your cat’s weight, as changes in weight can indicate more serious issues, including kidney disease. Maintaining a healthy weight can also prevent skin infections, respiratory disease and feline diabetes mellitus. Environmental enrichment: Cats are smart and curious creatures that need opportunity for play, outlets for scratching and things they can climb and perch on.

Cats are smart and curious creatures that need opportunity for play, outlets for scratching and things they can climb and perch on. High-quality diet: Be sure to feed your cat a high-quality diet that is appropriate for their age and their breed to ensure they are getting the proper nutrition for their growth.

Be sure to feed your cat a high-quality diet that is appropriate for their age and their breed to ensure they are getting the proper nutrition for their growth. Dental care: This is one of the most overlooked areas of cat care, but one of the most important. Owners should not only brush their cat’s teeth daily, but they should look at regular dental cleanings.

