From Human to AI-Led Transactions: FIS Expands Banks' Capabilities

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS has made a bold move into the future of digital commerce by introducing an industry-first agentic commerce offering. This initiative is designed to empower banks to engage safely in AI-driven commerce on a large scale, collaborating with Mastercard and Visa, as artificial intelligence begins to play a more prominent role in how transactions are initiated and completed.

Agentic commerce allows artificial intelligence to act as a personal digital assistant, capable of sourcing, negotiating and completing purchases using pre-approved payment methods. FIS’ solution enables these AI-driven transactions to work seamlessly within the existing frameworks for authorization, authentication and dispute resolution that banks, merchants and consumers already trust.

A key strength of the launch lies in collaboration with major card networks, which enables AI-driven transactions to seamlessly navigate through existing payment systems without the need to reinvent everything. For issuing banks, this translates to improved visibility and control over transactions led by AI, supported by enhanced fraud monitoring, compliance tools and new “know your agent” data frameworks. On the merchant side, this could lead to higher approval rates and a reduction in false declines, while consumers enjoy a smoother and more secure shopping experience.

Expected to roll out to all FIS issuing bank clients by the end of the first quarter of 2026, the initial use cases focus on transaction authorization, fraud management and customer servicing, with future expansion into loyalty and data-driven engagement.

Looking ahead, FIS’ move into agentic commerce marks a strategic push to keep banks deeply integrated in the ever-changing payments landscape, especially as AI plays a bigger role in how consumers spend. Over time, broader adoption will depend on how effectively banks integrate automation while maintaining trust, with strong security controls, sound data governance and transparency becoming critical pillars of AI-led commerce.

FIS’ Price Performance

Over the past six months, FIS shares have fallen 16.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 11.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FIS’ Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

FIS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the business services space are Maximus, Inc. MMS, Dave Inc. DAVE and GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Maximus’ current-year earnings of $8.19 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Maximus beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 29.3%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $5.5 billion, implying 1.6% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dave’s current-year earnings of $12.96 per share has remained stable over the past 60 days. Dave beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 74.7%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $546.1 million, implying 57.3% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GigaCloud Technology’s current-year earnings of $3.20 per share has witnessed one upward revision in the past 60 days against no movement in the opposite direction. GigaCloud Technology beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 45.6%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $1.3 billion, suggesting 8.8% year-over-year growth.

