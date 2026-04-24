Humacyte Realigns Rights To Symvess In Treating Vascular Trauma

(RTTNews) - Humacyte Inc. (HUMA), a commercial-stage biotechnology platform company, announced on Friday the realignment of ex-U.S. rights to Symvess, a bioengineered tissue for repairing blood vessels in cases of vascular trauma.

Vascular trauma refers to injuries that damage blood vessels-often caused by accidents, penetrating wounds, or severe limb injuries- and can lead to life-threatening bleeding or loss of limb function if not treated quickly.

The acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) was developed for the treatment of extremity vascular trauma indications. The biologics license application (BLA) for ATEV received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024.

The company has a distribution agreement with the Fresenius Medical Care (FME) for the ATEV program. Under the terms of the agreement, Humacyte gains exclusive distribution rights outside the U.S. and will pay low single-digit royalties on net sales of Symvess outside the U.S.

Humacyte is currently advancing preclinical trials for ATEV in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. The 6mm ATEV model is also the first product to receive the FDA's Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation in addition to the received FDA Fast Track designation.

Existing terms related to U.S. distribution of Symvess remain unchanged. HUMA is currently trading at $0.71, up 0.42%.

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