Humacyte Posts Wider Q4 Loss, Stock Falls 7%

(RTTNews) - Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA), a biotechnology company focused on bioengineered human tissues, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, alongside updates on commercialization and pipeline progress.

Revenue for the fourth quarter totaled $0.5 million, including $0.4 million from U.S. sales of Symvess and $0.1 million from research collaborations.

Net loss widened to $24.8 million in the fourth quarter compared to $20.9 million in the same period of 2024.

For the full year 2025, revenue reached $2.0 million, with $1.4 million generated from Symvess sales and $0.6 million from collaborations.

Full year net loss narrowed significantly to $40.8 million from $148.7 million in 2024, aided by non-cash gains related to liability remeasurements.

Humacyte ended 2025 with $50.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, later strengthened by $23 million raised in early 2026 through equity offerings. In addition, the company entered into a $77.5 million credit facility with Avenue Capital Group, with $40 million funded at closing, providing further flexibility.

On the business front, Symvess, which was FDA-approved in December 2024 for extremity vascular trauma, continued its early commercialization. By year-end 2025, 27 hospitals had ordered the product with multiple re-orders reported. International expansion also advanced, with a $1.475 million purchase commitment from Saudi Arabia for clinical evaluation and outreach, and a Marketing Authorization Application submitted in Israel. The U.S. Department of Defense dedicated FY 2026 funding for procurement of bioengineered blood vessels, underscoring the strategic importance of Humacyte's technology.

Pipeline progress remained a key focus. Interim Phase 3 results for ATEV (arteriovenous vessel for hemodialysis access in end-stage renal disease), designed for hemodialysis access in end-stage renal disease, are expected in the second quarter of 2026. Positive data would support a planned BLA filing in the second half of the year.

The company has also submitted an IND for CTEV (coronary vessel for coronary artery bypass grafting CABG). A first-in-human Phase 1 trial is planned for the second half of 2026 to evaluate its use as a durable alternative to vein grafts.

HUMA has traded between $0.70 and $3.36 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.71, 8.25%.

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