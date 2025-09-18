Humacyte Plans To File IND For Coronary Tissue Engineered Vessel In Q4

Markets
(RTTNews) - Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) on Thursday said it plans to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the fourth quarter for its coronary tissue engineered vessel (CTEV) in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG).

The company also announced the publication of new data in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology from a study evaluating CTEV as a coronary artery bypass graft conduit in a non-human primate model.

Humacyte said all implanted CTEVs remained patent throughout the six-month study and recellularized with host cells, suggesting that CTEV could serve as a durable alternative conduit for CABG.

