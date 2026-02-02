Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) closed the most recent trading day at $1.02, moving +2.24% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 2.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.74%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Humacyte, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.13, showcasing a 18.75% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.25 per share and a revenue of $3.15 million, signifying shifts of +76.19% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Humacyte, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Humacyte, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.