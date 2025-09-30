Humacyte (HUMA) Price Target Increased by 51.64% to 9.44

The average one-year price target for Humacyte (NasdaqGS:HUMA) has been revised to $9.44 / share. This is an increase of 51.64% from the prior estimate of $6.22 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 445.38% from the latest reported closing price of $1.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Humacyte. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HUMA is 0.02%, an increase of 32.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 65,486K shares. The put/call ratio of HUMA is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,809K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CenterBook Partners holds 3,430K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,423K shares , representing an increase of 58.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUMA by 157.79% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,104K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,374K shares , representing an increase of 23.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUMA by 61.81% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,949K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,210K shares , representing an increase of 25.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUMA by 45.77% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 2,639K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 98.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HUMA by 5,764.47% over the last quarter.

