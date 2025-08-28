HUM Expands Musculoskeletal Care Access With New Value-Based Tie-Ups

Humana Inc. HUM recently announced new partnership agreements with Vori Health and Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (“HOPCo”), which focuses on individual value-based care. This comes along with expanding its existing partnership with TailorCare. The company aims to further enhance care delivery for Medicare Advantage members who are dealing with musculoskeletal conditions like arthritis, osteoporosis and joint disorders.

With this initiative, eligible Humana Medicare Advantage members will have access to coordinated care professionals’ teams with their primary care clinician. Vori Health will offer its services across the country, while HOPCo will focus on providing musculoskeletal care specifically for Medicare Advantage members in Arizona. Additionally, TailorCare, which is currently available in Atlanta, will expand its services in Dallas and Denver in November 2025 and January 2026, respectively.

HUM’s focus on musculoskeletal care is noteworthy as one in two Americans is affected by these conditions. Musculoskeletal disorders are one of the biggest causes of medical expenses for older adults, often resulting in expensive surgeries and hospital stays. HUM will help reduce preventable costs while improving health outcomes by guiding patients with coordinated plans and early interventions.

This strategy fits with Humana’s goals of controlling costs and strengthening its position in the competitive value-based care landscape. The company’s CenterWell segment reported 8.9% year-over-year growth in revenues in the first half of 2025, along with an improved operating cost ratio.

If implemented successfully, these integrations could lead to higher member satisfaction, better retention rates and improved margins over time. This strategic decision might strengthen HUM’s long-term growth approach while addressing the increasing need for holistic, specialized healthcare solutions.

HUM Stock Price Performance

Year to date, HUM’s shares have gained 17% against the industry’s decline of 31.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HUM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

HUM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc AVDL and InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. INFU, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current-year earnings of $15.54 per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Tenet Healthcare beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 31.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $21.2 billion, suggesting 2.4% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current-year earnings of 26 cents per share has witnessed four upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. Avadel Pharmaceuticals beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met once, with the average surprise being 119.6%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $274.1 million, suggesting 62.1% year-over-year growth.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InfuSystem Holdings’ current-year earnings of 26 cents per share has witnessed two upward revisions in the past 30 days against no movement in the opposite direction. InfuSystem Holdings beat earnings estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met once, with an average surprise being 79.2%. The consensus estimate for current-year revenues is pegged at $144.2 million, suggesting 6.9% year-over-year growth.

