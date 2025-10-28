Markets

Hulic 9-month Profit Rises

October 28, 2025 — 01:55 am EDT

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Hulic reported that its nine month profit to owners of parent was 60.6 billion yen, an increase of 11.0% from prior year. Operating profit was 106.4 billion yen, up 19.7%. Earnings per share was 79.79 yen compared to 71.72 yen. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, operating revenue was 424.2 billion yen, an increase of 34.6% from previous year.

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, the company projects: profit attributable to owners of parent of 112.0 billion yen, and operating revenue of 710.0 billion yen.

