HUGE News: Hims & Hers Adds Cancer Testing to Labs Offering

Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) announced today the launch of an early detection cancer test, bringing more value to its lab business. This is another product launch that isn't about pushing pills or slotting into the existing insurance ecosystem; it's fundamentally disruptive to the medical industry. In this video, I explain why this is the kind of product launch investors should want to see and why it will make the business much more valuable over the next decade.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Feb. 4, 2026. The video was published on Feb. 4, 2026.

Travis Hoium has positions in Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Hims & Hers Health. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.